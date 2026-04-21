The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Holly Starbright's avatar
Holly Starbright
17h

I would normally be right there with you shouting that it's always the women who take the brunt of the outrage, but in this case, I'm happy these 3 were leading the parade. Bondi, Noem & Chavez-DeRemer are pitiful and shameful. Speaking as an Oregonian, let me say that we don't want Chavez-DeRemer back, thanks very much.

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Cosmic Librarian's avatar
Cosmic Librarian
17h

I pointed the same out to my spouse earlier this morning. The women deserved to be fired, yet Kash Patel is still in charge of the FBI, and the DOD has idiot Pete Hegseth.

...But then the American people chose Trump to be president, and here we are. He's not going to be fired, or even impeached for a third time either. It's all on the American citizens that voted for Trump. I didn't. I recognized his grift 30 years ago.

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