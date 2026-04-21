Photo: Al Drago for the New York Times

Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned Monday as Trump’s Secretary of Labor, the third Cabinet member to exit in his second term. You can be forgiven for not knowing her name, as she was hardly ever doing her job and seemed more interested in the, shall we say, “perks” of the job.

On this, she and Kristi Noem appear to be kindred spirits.

The White House said Chavez-DeRemer was leaving her post to “take a position in the private sector.” That’s the same euphemism used for both Noem and Pam Bondi when they were canned. Her attorney issued the obligatory statement that the departure “is not the result of legal wrongdoings. It is a personal decision.”

But there were plenty of alleged wrongdoings, as I’ll summarize below. It’s just that none of them actually got her fired. What ultimately did appears tied to the timing of her departure: A congressional hearing was scheduled for this Wednesday, and Democrats were openly preparing to humiliate the regime yet again by focusing on her alleged misconduct.

Chavez-DeRemer resigned Monday, two days before that could happen.

Living it up on the public’s dime

Trump’s Labor Secretary’s tenure is a case study in how an official can treat an entire federal agency as her personal fiefdom, turning its staff into personal assistants for her and her family. The list of improprieties reads as eerily similar to Noem’s personal excesses and family drama.

A formal complaint filed with the Labor Department’s inspector general accused Chavez-DeRemer of an “inappropriate relationship” with a member of her security detail, specifically her bodyguard. The staffer was placed on leave in January. (At least there was no love nest on a private jet.)

Her alleged paramour was among four officials ultimately forced out as the IG’s investigation expanded, including her chief of staff and his deputy, who were given 24 hours to resign in early March. That probe found that the two had been manufacturing official reasons for Chavez-DeRemer’s travel by setting up professional events as cover for personal trips. Chavez-DeRemer had launched a “50-state ‘America at Work’ listening tour” early in her term, whatever that means. Staff described her as disconnected from the actual work of the department and as frequently out of Washington.

More like Miranda Beastly

Chavez-DeRemer was accused of blurring professional and personal boundaries through a pattern of bizarre, demanding requests. The New York Times obtained messages showing that she, her top aides and her family members routinely sent personal messages and requests to young, lower-level female staffers. In one exchange, she asked an employee to bring rosé to her hotel room. Her aides also directed young staffers to perform personal chores, including clearing out one of Chavez-DeRemer’s clothing closets.

If that sounds odd, it was the least of it. She also allegedly required employees to attend personally to her male family members—a highly unusual, inappropriate demand for federal staff. Specifically, she and her former deputy chief of staff instructed young female staffers to “pay attention” to her husband, Dr. Shawn DeRemer, and her 81-year-old father, Richard Chavez. In one message, Richard Chavez wrote to a young female staffer:

Hearing u/r in town. Wishing you would let me know. I could have made some excuses to get out and show u around. Please keep this private.

Her husband also messaged the same staffer, responding “You better” when she apologized for not being in touch.

Shawn DeRemer was eventually barred from the Labor Department’s Washington headquarters after two female staffers accused him of sexual assault. One staffer filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department in January. The D.C. police and federal prosecutors ultimately closed the investigation without charges, but the ban remained. (DeRemer’s lawyers have denied all allegations, but at least one instance was captured on camera.)

And in a nod to Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth and Jeanine Pirro, the probe also included complaints that Chavez-DeRemer drank during the workday and maintained a liquor stash in her office.

The federal government paid nearly $1 million to settle an employment discrimination claim arising from her office. And three formal EEO complaints were filed against Chavez-DeRemer alleging she fostered a hostile workplace and retaliated against women who reported her husband. The complaints described staff fearing punishment for speaking out or refusing directives they considered inappropriate. One complainant was the secretary’s own director of advance, who was fired a day after completing a four-hour interview under oath with the IG’s office.

The IG investigation was nearly complete, with Chavez-DeRemer’s own interview under oath scheduled for this week. She resigned before she had to sit for it.

Ethics shmethics. Just don’t make me look bad!

The Trump White House tolerates extraordinary levels of dysfunction, personal misconduct and institutional damage… so long as it all stays out of his spotlight. The threshold that triggers a firing isn’t some ethical or moral line; it’s purely political.

Take Kristi Noem. She had been politically radioactive for most of her tenure at Homeland Security. The open infidelity. Her disgraceful labeling of two U.S. citizens killed in Minneapolis as “domestic terrorists.” A $220 million ad campaign featuring her riding a horse in front of Mount Rushmore. Bipartisan fury over slow-walked disaster relief grants.

But it was Noem’s most recent disastrous appearance before Congress that finally broke the dam. After she claimed Trump had personally approved that nine-figure ad campaign, Trump’s allies pounced, describing the president as “livid” and claiming he hadn’t approved it. (In my view, he likely did, given how she’s made this same claim before with no pushback). Noem committed the mortal sin of making her problem Trump’s, under oath, on camera, and in public. And that got her fired two days later.

Or take Pam Bondi. Trump had been frustrated with his Attorney General for months over her failure to successfully prosecute his political enemies, including failed indictments of James Comey and Letitia James. But the Epstein files had become a public relations catastrophe. Bondi had gone on Fox to claim the Epstein client list was “sitting on my desk right now.” Congress passed a near unanimous bill, via discharge petition, forcing the release of large portions of the Epstein files. The disclosures were damning and kept Epstein/Trump in the news. House Oversight then subpoenaed Bondi’s testimony—and she was fired while that deposition was still looming.

The pattern is now both recognizable and consistent. Imminent, unspinnable public exposure, whether a congressional hearing, a deposition or an inspector general interview under oath, can trigger a quick departure to head off further scrutiny. It’s at that point that cabinet officials stop being assets for Trump and start becoming PR liabilities.

Chavez-DeRemer’s case follows this logic. The IG investigation had been grinding for months. Her rather public affair, the travel fraud, the family’s sexual misconduct, the toxic workplace complaints—Trump tolerated all of it so long as it remained contained. But the Wednesday public hearing, along with the IG interview scheduled for this week, shifted the calculus. The White House needed her out before she could pull focus and embarrass everyone.

A galling double standard

Bad PR, consistently negative headlines, and embarrassing the White House can get you canned by Trump, but it’s no surprise that women have been the first to go. They live and work, after all, under a glaring double standard that tolerates misconduct and incompetence in men but penalizes women for far less.

As a result, women in Trump’s cabinet enjoy a much shorter political runway when the ketchup hits the wall. Men with comparable or worse conduct records—Pete Hegseth at Defense, Kash Patel at the FBI, RFK Jr. at HHS—have remained in place.

Take the question of boozing on the job. Chavez-DeRemer’s IG probe included allegations of alcohol consumption during the workday. That’s admittedly a secondary allegation in a pile of more serious ones, but it is documented and now part of the public record. But rosé requests in the middle of the day seem tame compared to what we heard during Hegseth’s confirmation process. That surfaced sworn affidavit testimony that he had passed out drunk at family gatherings, had to be carried out of a Minneapolis strip club while in uniform during a National Guard drill weekend, and that his second wife had an escape plan involving a safe word. Hegseth promised senators he would not drink while serving as secretary, a pledge his chief of staff later reportedly undercut by spreading an unverified story about a disguised post-confirmation bender.

Then there’s Kash Patel. As I wrote about yesterday, The Atlantic published a report Friday citing more than two dozen current and former officials alleging that the FBI Director’s “conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences” had alarmed colleagues. Briefings reportedly had to be rescheduled because of alcohol-fueled nights. Patel was allegedly often unreachable on time-sensitive decisions. And at one point Patel had a “freak-out” that he’d been fired and locked out of systems, when it was in fact just an IT glitch. Patel has now filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic, denying the allegations, but the outlet stands by its reporting.

Just imagine if any female cabinet members had been accused of the kind of behavior and incompetence Patel and Hegseth have exhibited.

For reasons having a lot to do with testosterone, Hegseth and Patel have so far stayed below the “embarrassment” threshold in Trump’s eyes. This remains true despite Hegseth publicly embarrassing himself with lapses in classified communication protocol in SignalGate and his near cartoonish behavior as a “Christian warrior” at the Pentagon, complete with reciting misquoted scripture that actually came from Pulp Fiction. Patel has remained in his job through multiple botched investigations with premature announcements of suspect captures, his personal use of an FBI jet to attend concerts with his girlfriend, and his perjurious statements under oath that Trump’s name did not appear in the Epstein files more than 100 times.

Trump values their loyalty, their ideological alignment, and their willingness to execute his agenda without friction. But the same calculus that took out Noem, Bondi, and Chavez-DeRemer could eventually apply to them, too. It just takes more to get there because, well, boys will be boys.