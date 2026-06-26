Brainfart!
In my excitement and haste to get to NYC yesterday to present an award at a joint Human Rights Campaign / Asia Society Pride event, I managed to pack my charger…but not my iPad. Doh! I’m typing this with an index finger on my iPhone to say there sadly won’t be a Status Kuo update today.
If you’re feeling my pain—I just hate when I do things like this!—consider cheering me up by springing for a cup of coffee a month as a paid supporter, if you can swing it!
At least I did look rather sharp in a Chinese style jacket with our HRC blue and gold colors, and my beautiful friend Jenny who coordinated our look!
I presented the AANHPI Executive Council’s inaugural award to actor / singer / activist Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary! How To Get Away With Murder, Here Lies Love). Conrad has begun a scholarship fund to increase representation for Asian American actors. He was our swing in Allegiance 14 years ago, and now he’s a Tony-nominated Broadway star! So proud of him!
I’ll be reunited with my babies, my pets, and my iPad later today—all in time for tomorrow’s Skeets and Giggles. Talk then!
Jay
Gorgeous jacket, Jay - you look terrific!
We ALL do these things! Being human is like that! Enjoy your time without it! <3