The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Peggy M's avatar
Peggy M
7h

Gorgeous jacket, Jay - you look terrific!

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Abby From Maine's avatar
Abby From Maine
7h

We ALL do these things! Being human is like that! Enjoy your time without it! <3

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