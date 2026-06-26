In my excitement and haste to get to NYC yesterday to present an award at a joint Human Rights Campaign / Asia Society Pride event, I managed to pack my charger…but not my iPad. Doh! I’m typing this with an index finger on my iPhone to say there sadly won’t be a Status Kuo update today.

If you’re feeling my pain—I just hate when I do things like this!—consider cheering me up by springing for a cup of coffee a month as a paid supporter, if you can swing it!

At least I did look rather sharp in a Chinese style jacket with our HRC blue and gold colors, and my beautiful friend Jenny who coordinated our look!

I presented the AANHPI Executive Council’s inaugural award to actor / singer / activist Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary! How To Get Away With Murder, Here Lies Love). Conrad has begun a scholarship fund to increase representation for Asian American actors. He was our swing in Allegiance 14 years ago, and now he’s a Tony-nominated Broadway star! So proud of him!

I’ll be reunited with my babies, my pets, and my iPad later today—all in time for tomorrow’s Skeets and Giggles. Talk then!

Jay