The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Dannys
2h

I would not trust this man to cut the grass, much run a war machine.

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Dannys's avatar
Dannys
2h

I tried to watch some of it but listening to him who lives in an alternate reality is a waste of time. He can’t even remember the lie he told a few sentences before…..

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