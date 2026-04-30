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Image courtesy of The New York Times

Pete Hegseth spent years at Fox comfortable in a world he understood well: friendly hosts, no follow-up questions, and any challenge treated as bad faith rather than a question requiring an answer.

When he became Defense Secretary, he rebuilt that world inside the Pentagon. He took questions only from sympathetic reporters. He fired military leaders who pushed back. He withheld budget data from Congress. And he went nearly a year without testifying before lawmakers at all.

For months, that protected system held. On Wednesday, it didn’t.

Testifying before the House Armed Services Committee for the first time, Hegseth sat in a room with people who weren’t part of his carefully constructed world asking the questions. They were lawmakers armed with receipts, including survivor testimony and his own prior statements. What followed, across nearly six hours of contentious questioning, was less a terrible performance than a demonstration of how fragile Hegseth’s false world actually was.

Wednesday offered six stark examples of what happens when the bubble bursts. Here’s what they revealed.

If it was obliterated, why are we at war?

For months, Hegseth made public statements about Iran’s nuclear program to audiences who weren’t in a position to cross-examine him. This time was different.

The sharpest exchange of the day came from Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), the ranking member on the committee. Pressed on the White House’s strategy for reducing Iran’s nuclear threat, Hegseth told Smith that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been “obliterated”—a line he has deployed consistently and largely unchallenged for weeks in friendly briefings and sympathetic interviews.

Smith pounced. “We had to start this war, you just said 60 days ago, because the nuclear weapon was an imminent threat,” Smith said. “Now you’re saying it was completely obliterated?”

Hegseth had no clean answer. When Smith pressed further by asking whether “Operation Midnight Hammer” in June 2025 had actually accomplished nothing of substance, Hegseth shifted his framing. He argued that Trump had acted to dismantle Iran’s “conventional shield” for its nuclear program. Smith was unmoved, noting, “Yet they still haven’t given up their nuclear capabilities.”

DNI Tulsi Gabbard had stated in a written submission to Congress in March that Iran’s nuclear enrichment program was “obliterated” and that Iran had made “no efforts since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability”—a statement that raises its own questions about the urgency of launching a new war. As Smith noted in his opening statement:

Iran’s nuclear program is exactly what it was before this war started. They have not lost their capacity to inflict pain, they still have a ballistic missile program, they’re still able to blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

Hegseth had offered versions of both claims—both “obliterated” and an “imminent threat”—for months, but only yesterday did someone actually place them side by side and force him to reconcile them.

Soldiers sent into harm’s way

The deaths of six American service members early in the Iran war received sustained attention at Wednesday’s hearing. The incident illustrated a specific vulnerability of the world Hegseth had built: It did not account for survivor testimony.

The six soldiers were working out of a makeshift office space in Shuaiba, an industrial port south of Kuwait City, when they were hit by an Iranian drone strike. Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY), a combat veteran who serves on the Armed Services Committee, laid out what he said the intelligence record showed:

“Before the war started, there was clear intelligence Shuaiba was high on Iran’s target list. Internal analysis had said the site was indefensible from aerial attack and should not be used. Yet you sent our soldiers from the 103rd Sustainment Command there anyway. Is that true or false?”

Hegseth dodged. He responded that the military had taken proactive measures to protect American forces and that the soldiers who died are “remembered every day.” Rep. Ryan then turned to people who were actually at Shuaiba. He read from a CBS News report in which one survivor described the base’s drone defenses: “I would put it in the none category from a drone defense capability.”

Hegseth said that “whenever humanly possible, counter-UAS are always made available.” Ryan responded, “I’ll save you the time—they did not.”

This is a dynamic that has played out before. Operation Southern Spear, the regime’s campaign of military strikes on alleged drug vessels off the coast of Venezuela, drew similar scrutiny. The family of Colombian fisherman Alejandro Carranza filed a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, alleging he was doing nothing more than fishing for marlin and tuna when his boat was struck and he was killed. Surviving family members of two Trinidadian men killed in a separate strike filed a wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. federal court, describing their relatives as fishermen returning home from Venezuela. And a Washington Post report on a September 2 incident involving shipwrecked sailors cited two people with direct knowledge saying a second strike was ordered on the survivors. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) called it “an extrajudicial killing amounting to murder or a war crime.”

In short, the accounts cutting through Hegseth’s assurances came from people who have direct knowledge of the victims or the attacks. His generalized statements don’t hold up against these witnesses.

Perhaps Hegseth could manage that dynamic from the Pentagon briefing room. But he could not manage it on Wednesday.

A $25 billion secret

The world Hegseth built also required controlling what numbers reached the public. And for months, that worked.

Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst told the committee that the Iran war has cost an estimated $25 billion so far, with the largest share going to munitions. The figure was notable not just for its size, but for the circumstances of its disclosure. Rep. Adam Smith noted it was the first time he had been given a cost figure, despite repeated prior inquiries to the department. The administration had sent no supplemental spending request to Congress to finance the war, and White House budget director Russell Vought had declined to estimate the cost of the war as recently as April 15.

The economic ripple effects have not been contained in the same way. Since the war began, oil prices have spiked globally, with U.S. crude hitting $106 per barrel and the global benchmark Brent rising to $118 per barrel on Wednesday before climbing to $126 per barrel today. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) pressed Hegseth on cascading costs to ordinary Americans in food and transportation prices. These, once again, were questions the Pentagon had never been made to answer in a setting where answering is required. Hegseth had no answer but to retort with what it would cost to allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon.

At least 168 dead, still under investigation

If the cost figures illustrated how Hegseth’s system manages numbers, the U.S. strike on an elementary school in Iran exemplified how it manages accountability by deferring it indefinitely.

The strike on the girls’ school in Minab killed scores of children and teachers and appears to have included an illegal second strike when rescuers were searching for survivors. Preliminary findings of an internal military investigation, reported by the New York Times and Reuters, suggest the Minab strike may have resulted from the U.S.’s use of outdated targeting data. When pressed at Wednesday’s hearing, Hegseth said only that “that unfortunate situation remains under investigation.” He has given the same answer for two months.

There is also an institutional dimension that Wednesday’s hearing brought into sharper focus. Senate Democrats, in a letter sent to Hegseth last week, raised concerns about his cuts to the Pentagon’s Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Office and its Civilian Protection Center of Excellence, two offices explicitly tasked with preventing exactly this kind of outcome. The Civilian Protection Center of Excellence was mandated by Congress in the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act and established in early 2023, and cuts to it were made over the objections of senior military officials.

With the cuts, Hegseth dismantled the very offices designed to flag problems like this before they happened, then declined to answer for the consequences once they had. At Fox News, that’s usually the end of the segment. But before Congress, the testimony goes into the record and can become a big policy issue gone terribly wrong.

Firing generals during wartime

The world Hegseth has been building at the Pentagon has a specific makeup. He has fired or sidelined more than a dozen senior military officials since taking over, including Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, Navy Secretary John Phelan, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. C.Q. Brown, and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti. He has also blocked the promotion of four colonels to brigadier general, two women and two Black officers, in what officials described as unprecedented interference in the promotions process. His stated rationale throughout has been the need to build a “warrior culture” at the Pentagon. In practice, that has meant purging the military’s most decorated senior officers and blocking the advancement of women and minorities.

Wednesday was the first time he had to describe that world out loud, in public, to people with the ability to push back.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), a former Air Force officer, pressed Hegseth directly on the firing of Gen. George, widely regarded as one of the most respected officers in the Army. Hegseth’s explanation was that “new leadership” was needed. When Houlahan challenged him, he repeated it, and she was unimpressed. “You have no way of explaining why you fired one of the most decorated and remarkable men,” Houlahan said before Hegseth interrupted her.

The pushback was not limited to Democrats. Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) told Hegseth directly: “I disagree with the firing of Gen. George” and warned that bipartisan support would be necessary to pass any defense budget. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a retired Air Force brigadier general, acknowledged Hegseth’s legal authority to make the changes while saying it “doesn’t make it right or wise.” He noted that Congress had held a “huge bipartisan majority” of confidence in both George and Phelan.

The timing of the firings, as tensions continue to rise, made this critique particularly pointed. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) put it plainly in recent days when asked about George’s firing. “We’re in the middle of a war. We got to know that things are being managed well.”

“New leadership,” offered twice by Hegseth as a rationale for the firings with nothing else behind it, is simply not an adequate answer. This is especially true when, as now, the war threatens to spread and disrupt much of the world’s oil and natural gas supply.

Congress itself as the enemy

When the protective bubble Hegseth has wrapped himself inside can provide no answer to critical questions, he has only one remaining move: declare the people asking the questions to be the problem.

That works on Fox News. The host can turn to the camera and question the critics’ motives instead of their argument. On Wednesday, that was the only tool Hegseth had left, and it showed.

In his opening remarks, Hegseth said the biggest “adversary” the U.S. faces at this point in the war is the “reckless, feckless and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans.” When Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) called the war a “quagmire” and a “political and economic disaster at every level,” Hegseth accused him of “handing propaganda to our enemies” and demanded to know “who are you cheering for here?”

This aggressive posture did not go unchallenged. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) seized on Hegseth’s “feckless” characterization, asking, “Do you think Congress was smart or feckless when it failed to ask tough questions of the Bush administration and gave them a blank check for Iraq?” Hegseth, who had been openly critical of that war, called it “a false comparison.”

Hegseth was resisting responding to precisely what the law requires. Trump notified Congress of the U.S.-Israeli strikes on March 2, starting the 60-day clock under the 1973 War Powers Resolution that requires either congressional authorization or withdrawal. That deadline falls on Friday, May 1. Republicans control both chambers of Congress and have broadly signaled they will not force a vote, leaving the conflict on uncertain legal footing.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A war launched without congressional approval, defended by a Defense Secretary who considers the very act of questioning the war disloyalty, is where the bubble begins to burst. Hegseth walked into the hearing room past protesters chanting “arrest Hegseth” and “war criminal,” then delivered an opening statement about rebuilding a military that “instills unrelenting fear in our adversaries.” But the adversaries he seemed least prepared for were the ones already in the room.

Since his confirmation, there has been a question hanging over the Pentagon: What happens when a Fox News personality with no executive experience has to run the United States military during wartime? Wednesday’s hearing was the most complete answer we’ve seen. It turns out, it looks like a man who has never had to answer a hard question suddenly having to answer many of them—and getting quickly backed into a corner.