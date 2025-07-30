The Status Kuo

Alec
11h

This is why no position should ever be for life. People like Bove are literally why we have the ability for a judge who has committed 'proved impropriety' (legalese for 'did a crime or perverted the course of justice') to be removed here in Australia. It's only been used about four times in our entire history, but we have the legislation in place.

Future work for the Dems, adding the ability to remove corrupt judges from the bench. Good lord.

Wis
11h

Emil Bove literally looks like the evil, psycho, stupid villain in the Austin Powers movies.

