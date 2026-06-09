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Debbie's avatar
Debbie
7h

If Trump is so concerned about security that he needs a $1B for a ballroom, why does he go to all these events when he could watch it on a giant TV at home?

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Carol Taylor Boyd's avatar
Carol Taylor Boyd
7h

Thank you, thank you once again to the Billionaires, millionaires, corporations, techbros, oligarchs, Christian Nationalists and Putin for setting this orange blight loose on our country and the world. Trump does indeed ruin everything, may he ruin you all too!!!

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