Can Trump Steal Or Even Cancel The Midterms?
I’m writing for The Big Picture to address a question that’s understandably come up a lot lately: the midterm elections and specifically how Trump plans to screw with them.
The November general election feels far away. But we’ve already made it through a year of this chaos, and we will get to November, too—without denying, of course, how much damage to our democracy has been and will be done. As we look ahead, the questions don’t look abstract at all. They’re real and urgent. The midterms are our best hope to put a real stop to the Trump and MAGA fascism, and that means they are a prime target for this regime.
Those questions over what will happen around the midterms can paralyze us because they run such a large range. So it’s helpful to be disciplined about how we think about the challenges, remain factual and analytical about threats, and focus on the real and biggest dangers—while not allowing let our fears and anxieties do the work for the regime.
Look for my write-up later today in your inboxes. I spent a lot of time thinking about this one, and I hope you agree that there are some actual moves we have dealt with, some vague threats that might never materialize, and some truly worrisome risks we have to prepare for.
I’m not sugarcoating this. We have some important work ahead to protect our democracy, and we and our leaders had all best be ready.
I’ll be back tomorrow with my regular Status Kuo installment.
Jay
The scenario I worry most about isn't an outright canceling of the election or declaration of insurrection act or any of that. What I am most concerned about is his use of ICE. Here's the nightmare scenario....he sends ICE to strategic cities under the guise of "protecting our election from being stolen by undocumented immigrants." And then they randomly pull people out of line at polling centers not unlike the bullshit we're seeing in MN now. By then we'll be used to this tactic, or that's what they hope. They'll hold the "suspects" long enough to prevent them from voting, citizen or not. That's what I see as the most likely direct election interference. I'll leave it to you, Jay to go over all the other bullshit legal nonsense that they're likely to try to invalidate votes they don't like.
I expect a combination of voter suppression (some of it using ICE as a deterrent - rack up a sting of incidents like the Renee Good shooting between now and November and announce that every polling place that trends blue in swing states are now also ICE checkpoints and it will be an effective one), and attempting, as they tried with Pence in January 2021, to exploit single points of failure in the electoral system. Like, what happens if there is no one to swear in new members of Congress because they’re all incarcerated or dead or otherwise made permanently unavailable? Or simply seizing voting machines, as was desired in 2020 but with this administration, would actually be acted on?
Look for choke points in the electoral system that can be exploited to make the system just not produce an election result at all. They exist.