The Status Kuo

Joe
2h

The scenario I worry most about isn't an outright canceling of the election or declaration of insurrection act or any of that. What I am most concerned about is his use of ICE. Here's the nightmare scenario....he sends ICE to strategic cities under the guise of "protecting our election from being stolen by undocumented immigrants." And then they randomly pull people out of line at polling centers not unlike the bullshit we're seeing in MN now. By then we'll be used to this tactic, or that's what they hope. They'll hold the "suspects" long enough to prevent them from voting, citizen or not. That's what I see as the most likely direct election interference. I'll leave it to you, Jay to go over all the other bullshit legal nonsense that they're likely to try to invalidate votes they don't like.

Tim Boudreau
1h

I expect a combination of voter suppression (some of it using ICE as a deterrent - rack up a sting of incidents like the Renee Good shooting between now and November and announce that every polling place that trends blue in swing states are now also ICE checkpoints and it will be an effective one), and attempting, as they tried with Pence in January 2021, to exploit single points of failure in the electoral system. Like, what happens if there is no one to swear in new members of Congress because they’re all incarcerated or dead or otherwise made permanently unavailable? Or simply seizing voting machines, as was desired in 2020 but with this administration, would actually be acted on?

Look for choke points in the electoral system that can be exploited to make the system just not produce an election result at all. They exist.

