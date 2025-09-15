The Status Kuo

Katharine Hill
6h

Wow, Jay. This is an impressive wrap up of our current mess. You appear to be the busiest person on this planet. I’m so glad you’re here. Congratulations on newest job too.

Mara Lesemann
6hEdited

I'm copying here what I've written on FB on this subject:

I will not shut up.

When the roundup of immigrants began, people cited Nazis and & quoted Pastor Martin Niemöller* about standing up before there's no one left to stand up.

But that wasn't the time.

THIS is the time. NOW.

Murder is wrong.

The murder of Charlie Kirk was wrong.

He was a racist, a misogynist, homophobic, & transphobic.

An asshole in every way.

He shouldn't be been killed.

But Melissa Hortman and her husband and their dog shouldn't have been killed.

Gov. Sharpiro's house shouldn't been been set on fire.

Paul Pelosi shouldn't have been attacked with a hammer.

76% of political violence is by the right wing. 4% is from the left.

That's according to the properly conservative publication "The Economist."

Remember that.

So no. I'm too old and too cranky to shut up.

And no, I will not agree to throw women's rights & gay rights under the bus in order to "make nice" to red state voters in order to avoid losing elections to people who, yes - want to throw women's rights & gay rights under the bus.

Yes, someone suggested that tonight. I unfriended that person. They can go in whatever direction they choose, but I think that's fundamentally wrong.

*corrected from Dietrich Bonhoeffer, cited in error

