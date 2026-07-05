No politics today, just babies! Well, toddlers.

I’ve had my hands full with my kids as their desire to go everywhere rises along with the mercury.

My two little sailors took a trip last weekend down to the historic waterfront of the Rondout in Kingston, New York (our new home)…

They’ll only be small enough for a little while longer for me to be able to do this!

Ronan also got his first haircut! But don’t worry, we kept the length on top, just cleaned up the back and front a little. He didn’t fuss at all!

Riley got a flapper cut, very Roaring 20s!

The fluffy gentle giant is Potsticker (Guo Tie), who is my brother Kaiser’s very good boy. We’re dogsitting for a few weeks, and the kids have really taken to him. And Potsticker (we call him Tietie) loves watching over them and, well, really the whole house.

Last week Ronan could barely walk. And now…

I love how he stands and moves with both hands over his head, like one of those inflatable flapping Gumby figures in front of stores.

Sharing a home with my brother John (father of three, grandfather of three!) means having someone around who can tell me what baby gate to get; eating delicious, kid-friendly home-cooked meals; and having someone else who can hold the kids while I film! Riley held her first sparkler yesterday. She seems a bit dubious lol.

The kids were fascinated by their first thunderstorm.

I was all prepared to sing My Favorite Things but never had to! They weren’t at all scared by the thunder and lightening, even while my corgi Windsor was petrified.

I’ll leave you with a funny convo I posted on social media earlier between me and my daughter:

Ba: Riley, did you draw on the wall?

Riley: no

Ba: If you didn’t draw on it, then who did?

Riley: (pointing) ronan!

Ba: Ronan is too small, and he can’t draw. I’ll ask you again. Who drew on the wall?

Riley: [riley]

Ba: Are you supposed to draw on the wall

Riley: yeah

Ba: No. You’re not supposed to draw on the wall.

Riley: PUHPLE!

Ba: Yes it’s purple but that doesn’t make it okay. Are you going to draw on the wall again?

Riley: yeah

Ba: No!

Riley: [no]

🤣

Hope you had a great 4th!

Jay (and fam)