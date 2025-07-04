“We shall nobly save or meanly lose the last best hope of earth. Other means may succeed; this could not fail. The way is plain, peaceful, generous, just—a way which if followed the world will forever applaud and God must forever bless.”

— Abraham Lincoln

It’s admittedly a tough time to celebrate, as we mark this 249th anniversary of our declared independence from the British crown. Our Republic, which we have managed to keep, has endured many tests, even Civil War, to get to this point. Yet today, we all feel deep unease and uncertainty about what lies ahead for our nation.

How can we be joyful and happy today, knowing how ruthlessly this regime is sledgehammering all that makes our country unique and great? How can we celebrate Independence Day when our freedoms and liberties are eroding before our very eyes?

This is a good opportunity to remember and practice what I’ve urged before: that we can be happy in America even as we are far from happy with America.

What I mean is this: Most of our lives—when we aren’t reading the news or watching horrifying clips of ICE raids—is taken up with our families, our friends, our jobs, our communities. And that is perfectly fine. In fact, it is the way things should be.

Our role as active participants in this democracy does not demand that we quit any of that to go rescue the U.S. full time. We can each contribute our fair share by speaking out, supporting the front line fighters, and pressuring the media, businesses and our legislators to do the right thing.

We can also vote with our pocketbooks, directing donations to political candidates and civil rights organizations who will fight for and protect our rights, and to independent journalism, which is playing an increasingly important role now that legacy media has capitulated.

It is through our everyday interactions with others that we exert the most soft power. We can be good neighbors, act as role models for children and young adults, contribute to our communities, and remain accountable for our actions. Our nation is suffering from moral deficiency, to be sure. But that also means each act of compassion and kindness matters. Each action works to close that gap. Together, brick by brick, they form a high, moral wall that cannot so easily be breached.

So I hope that you can be happy this Independence day in America, even as we all work to be happier with America. We all wish to fulfill Abraham Lincoln’s vision, that we will nobly save our nation, and that it will again be the last, best hope for the world.

While the lighthouse shining the way is admittedly hard to make out through the cruel fog that envelopes us, it is out there, sturdy upon the shore, and still blazing brightly. We must trust that we will rediscover its guiding power and, together, steer this ship safely home. We’ll do it together, and in our strong and welcome company we will find the courage and conviction we need.

Have a wonderful long Independence Day weekend. I’ll see you back here tomorrow for some smiles and laughs.

Jay