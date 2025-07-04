The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kasumii's avatar
Kasumii
8h

I have a few slivers of hope to share.

I live in a small Indiana town. It is about 98% Republikkkan, fully supportive of trump, and about 75% evilangelical (my term after my childhood was spent in such a cult).

Since 2017 the town has held an “Independence Day” parade which has zero flags or floats about 1776 and, until today, many, many trump, Confedrate, Don’t Tread on Me and even a few No Quarter flags. One year someone flew an SS flag! (I was so shocked at that one that if I had false teeth I would have spit them out on the sidewalk!)

Today I zip-tied a poster to my front gate (“NO KINGS, NO NAZIS, NO FASCISTS”) & taped a red, white & blue pinwheel on top. I sat near the gate to watch the parade.

Astonishingly, especially after the heartbreaking and devastating news on Tues (FL concentration camp) & Wedenesday (the hateful, ugly Bill), there were no hateful flags. None! There were American flags and a fair amount of blue-line American flags. (As a veteran I think we only need one American flag. After all, it stands for all of us, including those undocumented who are working their way through the system.) I don’t know why all the hate based flags didn’t show up this year but that’s a very welcome sliver of hope.

Putting aside the not friendly glares my sign and I received, I did get a handful of smiles and accompanying thumbs up gestures. Another sliver of hope!

The last sliver - the smiles & thumbs up gestures came from a wide range of people - a teenager, a young woman walking by my house, two 30-ish male veterans on a VA float and four older men and women, all on WWII floats, (likely veterans & family members). Only a handful might seem sad but every single one counts! The wide range made me very happy.

I wish everyone a safe, and if possible, a happy Fourth as we hold true to what America can be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Marilyn Kellner's avatar
Marilyn Kellner
8h

Thank you very much!

In Key West, we are fighting the arrangement with ice and our local police. Any support and help would be greatly appreciated!

Last week city commission voted six to one to rescind the agreement. The Attorney General of Florida is disputing it and now our mayor has changed her mind and is trying to bring the agreement back. We have a July 8 meeting with city commission and the mayor to support the rescinding.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
142 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture