The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pattipo's avatar
Pattipo
2h

Omg Riley with her hand on Ronan's face lol! <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jill McCormick's avatar
Jill McCormick
2h

Donated!! As the youngest of five, I totally relate to Ronan. Hopefully, Riley, unlike my brothers, doesn’t tell him that he was found in a ditch and you said it was OK to keep him!! ROFL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture