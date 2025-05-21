The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Ortolano's avatar
Chris Ortolano
10h

While I'm glad Senator Hassan called out Noem; she still voted to confirm her. So it feels performative. Democrats need to STOP being collaborators.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies by Jay Kuo and others
Rick Massimo's avatar
Rick Massimo
10h

I suspect Noem’s answer was just “F you” using different words, but it’s well past time they were taken seriously. File a motion to impeach her for gross incompetence. I know it won’t go anywhere, but that never stopped Republicans. They knew that symbolic action was also important. House Democrats don’t have any power right now anyway: might as well make a statement about who you are and where you stand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
95 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture