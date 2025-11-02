Hi, folks!

I’ve got two upcoming public interviews and appearances I wanted to let you know about.

On Friday November 14 at 11 a.m. ET, I’ll be joining Markers for Democracy, Downtown Nasty Women Social Group, and Team Min for a Zoom conversation about all things law and politics! Here’s the link to register:

https://www.mobilize.us/markersfordemocracy/event/863714/

These groups were founded in the aftermath of the 2016 election and have been collectively written over one million postcards to voters for races up and down the ballot. Their activism is especially critical to ensure elections that don’t happen in November get the attention they deserve. These grassroots groups are already more than 7,000 people strong and always looking to welcome new members.

Then on Friday November 21 at 6 p.m. PT, I’ll be at The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco for conversation hosted by Michelle Meow. We’ll be talking about our current political crisis and what is happening around the country in response. Reception to follow! This event is more than half sold already, so get your tickets soon. If you can’t attend in person, you can join us online, too!

https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/2025-11-21/status-kuo-jay-kuo

A programming note: I will be traveling this Wednesday and attending fundraising events for Human Rights Campaign in Palm Springs through the weekend. My publishing schedule will be light as a result most days.

Happy fall back day! I actually forgot and woke up an hour earlier than I needed to. Kind of a win, when you think about it…

Jay