The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Grinell's avatar
Barbara Grinell
10h

Thank you. The work you do is special.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J. Lombardi's avatar
J. Lombardi
11h

Thank you for sharing your busy schedule! If my memory serves me, the Commonwealth Club used to share their talks on NPR…do they still? I would love to hear your talk way out here in the Intermountain Northwest!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jay Kuo
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture