Bet that got your attention! I was talking this past weekend to my older brother John, who likes to read sci-fi and fantasy novels about really competent leaders who are just good at getting things done. He jokingly calls it “competence porn,” but I realized that I was feeling exactly that watching the Artemis II mission from start to finish, glued to it, hungry for exactly this kind of display of expertise.

We’re all starved for it, actually, after just 15 months of this incompetent, dangerous fool and his cronies back in power. To get past their blundering, we need to understand its origins, its risks and what history suggests comes next. The news, it turns out, is good… if we can get through the current crisis.

I write about that hunger for competence, and some glimmers of hope that it’s just around the corner, in The Big Picture today. You should receive it in your inboxes if you’re a subscriber. It’s separate from the writing I do here at The Status Kuo, but it’s a great complement to it. If you’re not yet signed up, you can do so for free or as a voluntary paid supporter here:

I’m in! ‘Cuz I’m Hungry For Competence!

I’ll see you back here at The Status Kuo tomorrow.

Jay