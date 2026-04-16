The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Clay Bennett's avatar
Clay Bennett
11h

Two winters ago my girlfriend and I spent a week in Chicago, mostly going to museums. Everywhere we went, from train stations to restaurants to barber shops, we encountered people who were really good at their jobs and clearly took pride in their work. Whether it’s a longstanding local culture or just our good luck, I don’t know, but I noticed and was impressed.

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Sara's avatar
Sara
11h

Honestly, I kept thinking it was,a good thing that somehow the Artemis mission escaped any "benefit" from the current regime. And amazing that the black hole of abomination didn't take credit for it.

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