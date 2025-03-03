When Trump named Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State, you could almost forgive many pundits and senators for believing, at least for a brief moment, that the Florida senator could play a moderating force in the administration, especially on questions of Russia and Ukraine. Indeed, MAGA extremists had howled that Rubio, who was viewed as a hawk on Russia with serious foreign policy chops, was given such a big role and worldwide platform.

That all came crashing down on Friday. During the now infamous and shameful public confrontation between President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and the Trump/Vance tag team, in which the White House ambushed and berated Zelenskyy while siding with Putin over peace talks, Rubio’s body language said it all.

Screenshot courtesy of C-SPAN

No one but JD Vance has ever wanted to slink further into a couch.

So what was going on inside Little Marco’s head at that moment? Perhaps it was all the past times when he had actually stood up for Ukraine and blasted Vladimir Putin as a lying, tyrannical ruler. Perhaps it was his brain trying to find a way to reconcile these past, morally clear anti-Russia stances with what he would have to say going forward.

Secretary Rubio has now joined a long list of spineless GOP officials who have sold their souls in order to become lapdogs for Trump and Russia. Rubio’s 180s—on Russia and Ukraine, on USAID and likely even on NATO next—are so head-spinning that it’s no wonder the above shot of him has become an internet meme.

This you, Marco?

Given Rubio’s wholesale embrace of the White House’s cozying up to Russia and abandonment of Ukraine, it’s time for some receipts.

In 2014, then Senator Rubio made an impassioned speech on the Senate floor. He noted that back in 1994, Ukraine had given up its nuclear arsenals in exchange for protection guarantees from the U.S., the U.K. and Russia. He correctly observed that Russia’s invasion of Crimea that year had sent a signal to other countries not to stop developing their nuclear capabilities because our commitments meant nothing.

In 2022, Rubio, along with dozens of his Republican colleagues, introduced the Never Yielding Europe’s Territory (NYET) Act (get it? “Nyet”?) to provide critical military support for Ukraine and deter Russian aggression, all while imposing high costs on Moscow in response to its invasion. Here were Rubio’s words then: “We cannot return to a world in which countries can simply choose to invade their neighbors—it is dangerous and destructive.” He added, “The United States must be ready to impose real and harsh consequences if Putin decides to invade Ukraine. Our legislation would do exactly that.”

Rubio also was a “yes” vote on additional aid to Ukraine in 2022 and even accused the Biden Administration of not doing enough. “Congress has been dragging the president to lead,” Rubio stated on the Fox Network in a jab at the White House.

Online, Rubio was similarly unsparing in his criticism after the 2022 invasion, calling Putin an “expert liar” who would only agree to a ceasefire if he sees some strategic or tactical benefit.”

Rubio also went on MSNBC at the time and wondered aloud why the U.S. “can’t begin to openly say” to Ukrainians that “we will support them as long as they are willing to fight, even if it’s an insurgency.”

Memo to Secretary Rubio: The Ukranians are still willing to fight. Why won’t you continue to support them, as you demanded we all do three years ago?

Couch potato

Rubio clearly wasn’t in on the set-up in the Oval Office on Friday, where Trump and Vance publicly berated President Zelenskyy and sided with Putin. His face and posture betrayed him even as he betrayed everything he once stood for.

So would Rubio do the honorable thing and at least admit he was blindsided and didn’t find the treatment of President Zelenskyy acceptable? Would he remind us all that Putin is an “expert liar” and not to be trusted? That a “ceasefire” only meant Putin saw some “strategic or tactical benefit”? Indeed that, to use Rubio’s own words, “[w]e cannot return to a world in which countries can simply choose to invade their neighbors—it is dangerous and destructive”?

Nope. Rubio instead decided he would act as an official propagandist for the administration, even though the whole rest of the Western world saw and understood Friday as a massive fiasco and abandonment by the U.S.

So Rubio went on the talk show circuit, blasting President Zelenskyy for trying to ‘Ukraine-splain’ everything, as if pleading for his people and stating facts about Russia’s invasion were somehow wrong. Rubio shamefully blamed President Zelenskyy, rather than the White House, for the breakdown of peace talks, saying Zelenskyy “couldn’t contain himself” while gaslighting America by saying that the Ukrainian president had tried to derail the talks through heated words.

Rubio, along with rest of us, well understood that President Zelenskyy was simply trying to seek security guarantees from the U.S.—the very same kind of security promises that Rubio had directly criticized the U.S. for failing to honor in 2014. That was when JD Vance interrupted, calling Zelenskyy’s depiction of the Ukrainian perspective “disrespectful” and scolding him for not having thanked the U.S. enough for its support—when in fact he has publicly thanked the U.S. hundreds of times throughout the war. Trump jumped in to accuse President Zelenzkyy of “gambling with World War III” and told him he “didn’t have the cards.”

There was a real barf-up-your-Sunday-breakfast moment, too. Per the Times, Rubio accused Zelenskyy, who has been fighting a war for the survival of his country for three years, of being childish while heaping praise on Trump:

“The sooner people grow up and realize that, I think the more progress we’re going to be able to make,” Mr. Rubio said. He added that Mr. Trump would be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts if he were a Democrat.

Told you. Complete lose your breakfast moment.

Rubio’s 180s on USAID, counterintelligence and NATO

Rubio’s shameful reversals lately aren’t limited to his position on Russia and Ukraine. At one point in his career, he was an outspoken advocate of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). “Foreign Aid is not charity,” Rubio stated back in 2017. “We must make sure it is well spent,” he wrote but noted, “it is less than 1% of budget” and that it is “critical to our national security.”

That’s pretty wild, given that Rubio recently led the total destruction of USAID after being himself its acting administrator and terminating some 5800 USAID contracts accounting for 90 percent of its foreign aid programs. These terminations, covering everything from mosquito netting to TB drugs, will lead to a “massive loss of life,” according to Atul Gawande, the former head of Global Health at USAID.

Rubio’s assurances to a federal court that critical, lifesaving aid would not be delayed also turned out to be false. According to a report by ProPublica,

The axing of some 10,000 programs has consigned untold numbers of children and refugees to death, officials say. Documents and interviews reveal that the State Department appears to have made the cuts without the careful review it described in court.

“We believed when Rubio said that there was no intention of cutting emergency lifesaving services that would basically cause immediate death,” said one aid official. “We trusted that those would be protected.”

Apart from the gutting of USAID that has left blood on his hands, Rubio has also reversed himself on the importance of countering Russia, even over its direct attacks on the U.S. As journalist Michael Weiss of The Insider noted, while head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Rubio once wrote a letter to then President Biden warning of attacks by the GRU (a Russian intel unit) using “directed energy attacks” on government officials and their families. Rubio urged greater action on these “Anomalous Health Incidents.”

Today, despite his concern over these direct attacks on officials and their families, Rubio now declares that there are “incredible opportunities that exist to partner with the Russians” both geopolitically and economically—a statement that our European allies worried signaled an intent to lift international sanctions and permanently alter the geopolitical map.

In short, Rubio is now eager to cooperate with the very country he recently said is attacking not just Ukraine but actual U.S. citizens.

But what about NATO and the role of the U.S.? Yesterday, Elon Musk signaled that he agreed that it was time for the U.S. to abandon both NATO and the U.N.:

So will Rubio fold himself in half yet again to go along with this? To do so, he would need to abandon his core principles once again. As Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) noted, in December of 2023 Congress passed a bill outlawing unilateral withdrawal from NATO without either a two-thirds Senate vote or an act of Congress. The point was to prepare for a possible Trump presidency where he would try to simply order us out of NATO.

The GOP lead on the bill? Marco Rubio.