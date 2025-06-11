The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Faye Ameredes's avatar
Faye Ameredes
2h

For those of you who don't feel you can stand in a rally holding a sign, please at least drive by those who do stand. Honk and cheer your support. The encouragement is vastly appreciated. In fact, drive by the rally several times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
DW's avatar
DW
2h

This information has been making the rounds. Good advice!

PROTECT THE PEACEFUL PROTEST

THE SIT-DOWN WAVE

What to do if violence breaks out at a protest:

1. SIT DOWN-TOGETHER

Lower yourself to the ground immediately.

Stay where you are.

2. SILENCE IS POWER

Stop chanting, put down signs, and remain silent.

3. SPREAD THE SIGNAL

Gesture or quietly tell others to sit.

Let the action ripple through the crowd like a wave.

4. DO NOT ENGAGE

Don't argue, confront, or respond to aggression.

Discipline speaks for itself.

5. MAKE PEACE VISIBLE

A calm, seated crowd is a powerful image for the world

—and the cameras — to see.

Nonviolence is powerful, strategic, and united.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture