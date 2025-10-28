The government shutdown is four weeks old, and the parties have not yet even met to negotiate an end to it. The one person who could move the needle is of course Donald Trump. But he took a trip to Asia rather than meet with Democrats, making any agreement to reopen the government impossible.

Trump may find it easy to thumb his nose at Democratic leaders, but his own party is wavering. Over the weekend, vulnerable GOP Congress members expressed anxiety over the lack of a plan to address the soaring health insurance costs, which are set to spike on November 1 for those covered under the ACA when open enrollment begins.

But cracks in the Democratic wall have also appeared. Yesterday, the largest federal employee union, the AFGE, called for a clean CR to reopen the government, essentially urging Democrats to cave to Republican demands.

It should come as no surprise that there are waverers on both sides now, given the amount of pain constituents are enduring. And it’s about to get much worse. But who will buckle first?

Republican doubts

Soaring health insurance premiums are causing problems in the home districts of vulnerable Republicans. And that’s before the impact has truly been felt nationwide.

“I think the reality is, if costs go up under our control, it could have an impact on us,” said Rep. David Valadao (R-CA). “I get that there’s some in leadership who don’t like hearing it but there’s no denying it.” He added, “Just watching rates go up and pointing fingers is not what we should be doing in our position.”

Rates are indeed headed up. In many cases, they are doubling, tripling or more, putting health insurance out of reach for many millions once again. And that, reports CNN, has Republicans in Congress seeking solutions even while their party leaders refuse to budge:

Valadao is among dozens of rank-and-file House and Senate members who have begun drafting their own ideas about how to deal with the expiring enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, which help millions of Americans afford insurance. Many of those GOP members — predominantly from battleground seats — are also directly urging their leadership and the White House to do something to make sure the tax credits keep flowing at year’s end.

More moderate Senate Republicans are also questioning the strategy. And some are calling for talks and are upset that the Senate is planning to go home over the weekend rather than address the crisis. Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska urged the parties to start “sitting down together to talk about, how do we end this impasse?” She said she also hoped Trump would participate.

But the GOP isn’t alone in seeing dissent grow.

Democratic defections

It was not what Senate Democratic leaders wanted to see at this critical juncture. The president of AFGE, which represents some 800,000 federal workers, issued a statement that broke ranks with the Democrats and urged Congress to pass a “clean” continuing resolution to reopen the government. This demand mirrors what the Republicans have been asking for, meaning the union effectively threw in the towel.

The move likely will lead Republicans to believe they are winning the battle and that the unions will force Democrats to concede because the pain is too great. They are betting that tens of millions of Americans going without food will add even more pressure to Democratic leaders to fold.

So far, however, there is no sign that the Democrats will heed the plea of AFGE. CNN reported,

Democrats appear to be unmoved by fresh demands from the largest federal employees’ union to reopen the government, a sign that the shutdown stalemate between lawmakers will continue as government workers increasingly feel the pain during the process.

Said Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), “It has a lot of impact, and they’ve been our friends and we’ve worked with them over the years,” adding that he recognizes the “terrible mess” of having to represent so many federal employees who are missing paychecks and facing the threat of job losses.

Nevertheless, Sen. Durbin held firm. “I’m not seeing any change in position at this time,” he said.

Two senators from the swing state of Georgia, Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, added to the perception that the hardline position of the Dems may be softening. They both voted with Republicans to pay federal troops and some federal workers, even while most other federal employees go unpaid. That measure still failed to overcome a filibuster, as did a competing measure by Senate Democrats to pay all essential and furloughed federal workers.

Let them eat nothing

November 1 is now a double witching hour: ACA open enrollment rates will deliver sticker shock if they haven’t already, while SNAP benefits will not be paid to tens of millions of Americans.

Democratic governors are seeking to soften the blow, both by stepping up food assistance in their own states and by suing the administration to release $5 billion in emergency food aid that the Department of Agriculture’s shutdown plan originally had at the ready should ordinary SNAP funds become unavailable.

The White House has insisted, however, that these emergency funds not be paid, arguing that the legal authority to release them is limited to actual natural emergencies, not government shutdowns. Given its extralegal fund impoundments and misuse of other appropriated funds, it is deeply ironic that this is the moment the White House has taken a stand over the legalities around funding.

As food and health care insecurity spikes for the most vulnerable Americans—something that should never happen in the first place in the richest nation on the planet—the question of who is to blame for it will grow even more pressing. That means the Democratic coalition needs to stay strong.

While AFGE exists to lobby on behalf of its own members, those federal employees enjoy health benefits that won’t see the kinds of premium spikes that those in the ACA marketplaces will soon experience. For the union, the question of healthcare costs is simply not as pressing as the current lack of paychecks for its members.

But even from a self-preservation standpoint, if the union forces the Democrats to back down, once again in exchange for nothing, it will only further embolden the Trump regime and empower Russ Vought at the Office of Management and Budget to continue firing federal workers en masse. Instead of missing paychecks during a shutdown, its members will be laid off permanently while the government is torn apart like the East Wing of the White House.

Take one small action today

Democrats need to stand firm on their demands even—or perhaps especially—in the face of the pain we all knew was coming.

And Republicans need to know that their intransigence on the shutdown will cost them control of Congress.

Our elected officials need to hear from all of us, so I’m going to make it easy to do for you. At Democracy.io you can send a message to your senators and representatives. Here’s how.

Click on the hyperlink above and enter your address, city and zip code. The system will then find your congressional officials for you.

In the subject line, write “The government shutdown”

Then crib from this language for the body of the email to put it in your own voice. Keep it concise!

To the Dems: Thank you for standing firm and not caving to Republican demands. We need to protect health care by keeping it affordable for all Americans. And we need you to continue to stand up to the GOP’s dismantling of democracy and the social safety net. Stay strong! To the GOP: Shame on you for allowing insurance premiums to spike for millions of Americans, for letting tens of millions go hungry, and for refusing to even negotiate to keep the government open. Get back to work and do the job we’re paying you to do, or We the People will vote you and your party out.

Fill out your contact information, then from the dropdown menus for the recipients, choose “Government Operations and Politics,” then hit send. Easy!

I hope that thousands of you take this step. It’s just one small thing, but it comes at a critical time. And going forward, you can use the same service to let your opinions be known.