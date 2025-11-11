Heads up that I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today.

Something has been bothering me as I review the various takes on what exactly went wrong at the end of the shutdown fight, with eight Democratic senators voting to end the filibuster and allow the reopening bill to proceed.

There’s plenty of criticism from progressives, which is understandable. There are also some interesting “it will be fine” takes from centrists. While I skew heavily toward the former, I found myself frustrated because, while there certainly was a lot of teeth gnashing, there was little guidance or discussion on how to assess what just occurred.

I hope to remedy that in a thought piece out later this afternoon. I’ll start from the basics, beginning with the two jobs that I believe any politician in the opposition and out of power actually has. When measured against these, we can more clearly understand where things went right—and where they went quite wrong.

Look for my piece out later today. If you’re already a subscriber to The Big Picture, which I write for once a week, thank you! If you’re not yet one, you can sign up for free and receive my weekly column there delivered to your inbox. Of course, if you want to purchase a voluntary paid subscription to support our work, we would be so grateful!

Sign Me Up For The Big Picture

I’ll see many of you later this afternoon, and then back here tomorrow for my regular daily column.

Jay