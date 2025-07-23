The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Schwartz's avatar
Lisa Schwartz
2h

It funny that you listed all D words in the post’s title because D words are how I describe him: disgraceful, disgusting, deplorable, despicable, detestable and every other one listed in Thesaurus. 🤬😡🤮

As always, thank you for all you do Jay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Alec's avatar
Alec
2h

The Trump WH is literally using textbook narcissist tactics at this point. Which makes perfect sense, because Trump and many of his supposed 'GOP' supporters are classic narcs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture