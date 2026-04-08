The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
3h

Follow the money, man, just follow the money. You'll always get to the heart of the matter if you follow the money when it comes to the Grifter in Chief. He may be crazy and barely functional these days, but you don't need to be sane when your phone contacts are full of fellow grifters and criminals, and you happen to be sitting in the Oval Office as the head chair of the worst crime ring we've ever seen at the upper reaches of government.

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Dannys's avatar
Dannys
3h

You think?😂😂🤣

We were threatened. Why? To make money on the announcements ….. all perfectly timed. It’s happened 13 times.

Trump is not the sucker, WE are. While we scream about morals, he and his buddies (in the cabinet, in Congress, in Russia, in Israel …..) make $$$$.

I think the Iranians have figured it out. The tolls on the Strait will be payed in crypto.

Who will pay for the tolls, you ask. Consumers, all around the world.

You know, “the little people”. Skin tone is irrelevant.

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