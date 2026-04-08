Image courtesy of Axios

Last night, just in time for TACO Tuesday, Donald Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran. In a Truth Social post, he cited a 10-point peace proposal from Tehran that he called “a workable basis on which to negotiate.” He cast it as a breakthrough, avverting the civilizational catastrophe he himself had threatened. Pakistan, Trump crowed, had brokered the deal, and Iran had finally come to the table.

That story is total BS.

For starters, the “10-point proposal” wasn’t new. Iran had delivered it to Pakistani mediators on Monday, a day before Trump threatened genocidal war crimes. Trump rejected it at the time. But last night, he was touting it as a major breakthrough. One U.S. official who had reviewed it told Axios it was “maximalist,” and Trump told reporters it was “highly unlikely” he’d extend his deadline again. “I gave them a chance, and they haven’t taken it,” he said.

But here’s the rub: Nothing in the proposal actually changed between Monday and Tuesday night. Trump’s big announcement was to pretend the Iranians had come forward with something new when they hadn’t. In short, there was no statecraft, only stagecraft.

Here’s my surprised face.

The Proposal Trump Already Had

Trump’s propensity to spew lies often requires a careful reconstruction of the truth. With that in mind, the timeline here is worth reviewing.

By the time his war crime threats began, Trump was already losing patience and his frustration was evident. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day,” Trump posted on Easter Sunday. “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

But behind the scenes, there were already competing proposals. According to Axios, Iran’s 10-point response to a 15-point U.S. proposal was “discussed internally for two weeks and sent on Monday to Pakistani mediators.” Iran’s state news agency IRNA confirmed as much. Iran’s answer was to reject a temporary ceasefire and instead lay out conditions for a permanent end to the war: lifting sanctions, reconstruction payments, a protocol for Hormuz passage, and an end to hostilities across the region.

Trump received this and publicly dismissed it at the White House on Monday. “They made a significant proposal,” he remarked, but it was “not good enough.”

We know what happened next. In a fit of frustration, on Tuesday morning Trump threatened massive war crimes if Iran didn’t open the strait by 8 p.m., declaring that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Talk about maximalist demands. The world held its breath. Iranian civilians formed human shields on bridges and around major power plants. And most experts waited for Trump to chicken out.

They were rewarded Tuesday night with yet another Truth Social post. Trump wrote: “We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

This was the same proposal Trump had rejected as “not good enough” but now was somehow “workable.” It contained no new concessions from Iran. There were no updated terms. It was simply reframed after Trump raised the stakes to apocalyptic terms. It was a “new” reason for Trump to stand down that didn’t require him to admit he was backing off his own ultimatum.

One wonders whether Trump and his team had actually listened to the advice of Ryan Grim, a journalist with DropSite News. In a post on social media, Grim had suggested that Trump could do something akin to what JFK did during the Cuban Missile Crisis with then-Soviet General Secretary Khrushchev: accept an earlier proposal from the other side that had already been replaced with a new one, then call it a victory!

Enter Pakistan — or What Looked Like Pakistan

So why do some suspect that this ceasefire was a fabricated set-up?

Before Trump’s ceasefire announcement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan tweeted a plea urging Trump to extend his deadline by two weeks and asking Iran to open the strait as a goodwill gesture.

The tweet conveniently provided Trump with exactly what he needed: an independent, third-party appeal he could cite as a reason to stand down.

There was just one glaring problem. The post’s edit history showed that the original version still had its header intact: “Draft – Pakistan’s PM Message on X.”

Apparently, someone from Sharif’s office had pasted the full text, draft label and all, directly into his account before fixing it. Whoops.

This is the timeline we are in.

Drop Site’s Ryan Grim, who is fast becoming the guy with the answers, was the first journalist to flag this anomaly: “Obviously, Sharif’s own staff don’t call him ‘Pakistan’s PM’ — they would just call him prime minister. The U.S. and Israel, of course, would call him ‘Pakistan’s PM.’ Would be funny if the fate of the world wasn’t hanging in the balance.”

The implication seems clear. A head of state’s own office would write “the Prime Minister” or “PM Sharif.” The phrase “Pakistan’s PM” is how an outside party—say, a White House staffer—would refer to Sharif in a document drafted for someone else to publish.

The most straightforward reading is this: Trump’s team wrote the post, sent it to Sharif, and his aide posted it before the label was scrubbed. Policy analyst Surya Kanegaonkar put it plainly: “The US chose Pakistan as a pliant go-between and stenographer, not a genuine interlocutor. There is no Pakistani ‘mediation’ or ‘peace proposal.’”

And then Trump did exactly what the fabricated staging required. His Truth Social ceasefire announcement cited the decision as made “based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, wherein they requested that I hold off.” The requester, it appears, had been handed his request.

Two Proposals, No Agreement

The apparent fabrication of the off-ramp creates a second, deeper problem: It leaves the two sides describing fundamentally different deals.

Trump’s Truth Social post trumpeting the deal was notably sparse on specifics. He confirmed just one condition: Iran’s agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. When pressed on the rest, however, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt offered only this: “President Trump’s words speak for themselves: this is a workable basis to negotiate, and those negotiations will continue.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council was considerably less vague. Its official statement, published in full by Middle East Eye, declared that “Iran has achieved a massive victory and forced criminal America to accept its 10-point plan.” The statement listed what America had “fundamentally committed” to:

“…the continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, the acceptance of enrichment, the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions, the termination of all resolutions of the Security Council and the Board of Governors, the payment of Iran’s damages, the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from the region, and the cessation of war on all fronts…”

That’s a published list of the supposed bases for negotiations, issued by Iran’s official security body and attributed to the United States. But it has conditions in it that would likely come as a shock to the Trump White House.

The word “enrichment,” referring to uranium enrichment, presents a particularly contested red line for both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That word does not appear in other versions of the 10-point plan circulating in Western media, yet it is explicitly listed as one of the points in the official Iranian one. Chinese news agency Xinhua also reiterated the SNSC’s claim that “the Pakistani prime minister has informed Iran that the United States has accepted Iran’s 10-point plan as the basis for negotiations.”

Trump’s response to the statement from Iran was revealing. Within roughly 90 minutes of announcing the ceasefire, he posted on Truth Social that CNN had reported a “FRAUD”—claiming the SNSC statement “was linked to a Fake News site” (from Nigeria) before being “blared out as a ‘legitimate’ headline” by CNN and threatening that “authorities are looking to determine whether or not a crime was committed.” He did not name the Nigerian outlet or provide any evidence.

CNN stood its ground, with a spokesperson telling Newsweek: “The statement in question was obtained by CNN from Iranian officials and reported on multiple Iranian state media outlets. We received the statement from specific official Iranian spokespeople who are known to us.” CNN’s Matthew Chance confirmed on air that the statement had already appeared on Iran’s Fars News Agency and the semi-official Tasnim News Agency before Trump called it fake.

Trump’s real grievance was not that the statement was fabricated—it wasn’t—but that its contents were politically problematic, since it said the U.S. had accepted enrichment, ceded Hormuz, and agreed to withdraw its troops. Calling it fake was easier than explaining why Iran’s Supreme National Security Council believed those were the terms.

So what’s going on?

Iran itself appears to have circulated two different versions of its own plan. The version shared via the SNSC and IRGC-linked outlets lays out the enrichment demand. A “softer” version, circulated through other channels and shared by the BBC, omits enrichment entirely and frames Iran’s nuclear commitment as a pledge not to seek weapons. No outlet has yet established which version was conveyed to Washington, or whether Pakistan even delivered the same document it received.

These are not minor translation differences. They describe different deals, meaning that, under basic contract principles, there has been no “meeting of the minds.” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said on CNN that the two countries appear to be describing different agreements entirely. “What an era,” he said. “What a miscalculation.”

What Friday’s Talks Actually Are

The ceasefire was “real” in the narrow sense that bombs stopped falling and the strait began to reopen, though reports this morning of a drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline to the Red Sea may call the ceasefire into question.

But the agreement undergirding it, if one exists at all, is now a fiction that both sides are now required to inhabit.

Iranian negotiators walk into Islamabad on Friday believing their country has already won. They were told that America has effectively accepted enrichment, ceded control of Hormuz, agreed to troop withdrawal, dropped sanctions, and promised reparations. Iran has said so publicly and officially, with its Supreme National Security Council declaring, “Nearly all the objectives of the war have been achieved.”

The Trump administration walks in believing it got Iran to reopen a waterway in exchange for a two-week pause and a promise of more talks. Looking at the demands over which Iran claims to have won concessions, Foreign Policy observed that it “seems unlikely that the United States would agree to such demands, raising questions as to why Trump framed the proposal in such positive terms.”

In short, these two positions are not compatible. They are not the same negotiation. And the gap between them isn’t a product of diplomatic ambiguity or translation error. It is the direct consequence of a ceasefire engineered for optics rather than negotiated for substance. Indeed, if the timeline and “draft” announcements occurred as I have described above, there is no deal at all. Instead there is 1) a pre-existing proposal repackaged as a breakthrough, 2) a scripted appeal dressed up as third-party mediation, and 3) the very hardest questions deferred rather than resolved.

Trump’s claim of a “workable basis” for negotiations may be the most consequential undefined phrase in American foreign policy since “weapons of mass destruction.” The Islamabad talks will tell us whether any real agreement exists beneath the stagecraft — or whether Trump’s fabricated off-ramp leads nowhere.