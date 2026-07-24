Meme image from Chris Geidner of Law Dork

On the afternoon of Friday, July 10, FBI Director Kash Patel had to cancel a planned trip to Chicago, where his girlfriend was performing at a music festival. He was urgently needed at the White House.

Patel spent roughly eight hours there, running a leak investigation from the White House complex rather than FBI headquarters—a break from historical practice. The White House had ordered Patel to oversee the probe after President Trump became enraged by New York Times reporting about his fancy Qatari-donated Air Force One replacement. The paper revealed that the plane lacked some of the defensive countermeasures carried by the older aircraft, forcing a last-minute switch during his return from a NATO summit in Turkey.

That night, federal agents showed up on Times reporters’ doorsteps with subpoenas demanding grand jury testimony. Separate subpoenas sought phone records tied not only to the journalists, but also to one reporter’s mother and two colleagues’ spouses.

Less than two weeks later, the government stood in a Manhattan courtroom and gave it all back. Come enjoy some legal schadenfreude today!

Grilled for an hour

Judge Arun Subramanian spent nearly the entire hearing grilling Justice Department lawyers over how their subpoenas had come together. He had good reason to be both skeptical and offended.

“Subpoenas issued to reporters for their records, they are not the first thing you do,” he told the government’s lawyers. “They are the last thing you do.” That’s a simple, clear and well-understood principle, but apparently not if you work for this Justice Department.

After the judge identified numerous factual errors, relevant precedent the DOJ had overlooked and potentially misleading representations to the court—raising the prospect of sanctions—the government folded. Ten minutes after asking for a break to confer with the Times’ legal team, prosecutor Sean Buckley returned and told the judge the government would unilaterally withdraw the subpoenas.

The law they were supposed to follow

The “last thing you do” standard for issuing subpoenas to reporters arises from federal regulation and, in the Second Circuit, where Judge Subramanian sits as a U.S. district judge, from a 2006 case also involving the New York Times: New York Times v. Gonzales. Indeed, if you run a basic legal search on “government subpoenas” and “New York Times” in the Second Circuit, that case pops right up.

The regulation traces to 1970, when Attorney General John Mitchell adopted it amid public backlash over a wave of subpoenas seeking to force journalists to reveal their sources. That was two years before the Supreme Court’s Branzburg v. Hayes ruling addressed the same question. The regulation requires the Justice Department to make all reasonable attempts to obtain information from alternative sources before considering a subpoena to a journalist, treating such subpoenas as an extraordinary measure rather than a standard investigative tool. That stands to reason. The regulation protects the press from the very kind of harassment that the Times reporters and their families and colleagues endured earlier this month, which had a chilling effect on all reporting.

The rule was rewritten twice in the years since. The first time was in 2014, after revelations that the Justice Department had secretly seized phone records from more than 20 Associated Press lines and a Fox News reporter’s emails. The second time was in 2022 under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who narrowed the circumstances under which prosecutors could seek journalists’ records at all.

That 2006 Second Circuit decision, which any junior lawyer could and should have surfaced, is especially relevant here. It examined whether the government had sufficiently pursued alternative investigative means before subpoenaing journalists’ phone records, even in compelling national-security circumstances.

It’s rather astonishing that any subpoenas to reporters in the Second Circuit would issue as a first step by the government given this precedent and the DOJ’s own regulations. But this is Trump’s incompetent and inexperienced DOJ, and as Chris Geidner of Law Dork reported, the government lawyer told Judge Subramanian that his office hadn’t found the ruling until after the subpoenas had already gone out. (Blink twice moment.) The judge asked him directly whether he’d known about it beforehand. “No,” the lawyer said. (Blink three times moment.)

In the Gonzales case, the government’s justification consisted of a single-line assertion in an affidavit that it had “reasonably exhausted alternative investigative means.” It gave no supporting detail, only a bare assertion the court accepted narrowly, warning it would not suffice “in a case involving less compelling facts.” Two decades later, the government’s own filing in this case admitted it still had “particular investigative steps” left to take when the subpoenas went out.

That sure doesn’t sound like its alternative investigative means had been exhausted. But what the heck, roll the dice and see, right?

Bondi loosened the rule, but it still wasn’t followed

That exhaustion principle survived even the Trump regime’s rewrite of the rule. In April 2025, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi rescinded Garland’s press protections, once again allowing prosecutors to pursue journalists’ communications in leak investigations. A final rule issued the following month went further still, declaring that Garland’s 2022 amendments had “unduly hindered” the department’s ability to pursue leaks, and returning the department to a looser, pre-2022 standard.

Bondi’s April memo framed the volume of leaks as the justification: “Federal government employees intentionally leaking sensitive information to the media undermines the ability of the Department of Justice to uphold the rule of law... This conduct is illegal and wrong, and it must stop.” (Tellingly, these leaks were occurring everywhere just three months into Trump’s second term.)

But even Bondi’s own policy kept the core exhaustion requirement intact, describing investigative techniques aimed at journalists as “an extraordinary measure to be deployed as a last resort.” Subpoenaed journalists were still entitled to advance notice under her policy, and subpoenas were still supposed to be narrowly drawn.

Bruce Brown, president of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, argued that the recent subpoenas sent to Times reporters and their family members broke from the longstanding practice of using journalist subpoenas only as a last resort once every other avenue had been exhausted. They followed none of Bondi’s own stated safeguards, let alone the stricter rule she’d rescinded.

Federal investigators actually have well-established tools for finding leakers without going after a journalist’s records. For example, they can interview officials with access to the information, review internal logs of who accessed classified material and when, narrow the pool of possible sources through security-clearance and access records the government already controls, and even use polygraph tests on employees in leak investigations, as the FBI and Pentagon have done repeatedly in Trump 2.0.

The AP phone-records controversy in 2013-14 set a benchmark for what exhaustion is supposed to look like. Attorney General Eric Holder said at the time that his department had conducted a comprehensive investigation, including more than 550 interviews, before ever subpoenaing a journalist.

The Times argued that the government skipped straight past those alternatives here. Subpoenas went out within a day of the investigation opening, which the paper’s lawyers said in their filing “compels the conclusion that the government did not even try to comply with its own regulations governing media subpoenas.”

A confirmation hearing, eight days earlier

Eight days before the hearing, Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney who authorized the subpoenas and Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence, appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee for his confirmation hearing. Reporters Committee president Brown had called on senators of both parties to press Clayton on the subpoenas rather than let him “escape accountability.”

Clayton declined to discuss the investigation’s details, but he offered senators his assurance: “I am confident that the procedures that we have in place to protect the First Amendment and protect the freedom of the press... not result in intimidation of journalists.”

Eight days later, DOJ lawyers would leave federal court with their subpoenas voluntarily withdrawn and their tails between their legs.

Inside the hearing

Inside his federal courtroom in New York City, Judge Subramanian offered the government a binary choice within the first 10 minutes: He could quash the subpoenas himself, or the Justice Department could withdraw them. So, not going well for the DOJ.

DOJ’s Buckley pushed back, arguing that the subpoenas should instead be held “in abeyance” so the government could preserve the records for later use. Subramanian wasn’t satisfied. “Doesn’t that turn the law and regulations on its head?” he asked. “Subpoenas are the last step, not the first step.”

Under questioning, the government’s case began to unravel. Prosecutors acknowledged that they had sought a nondisclosure order from a separate judge without mentioning that the case involved journalists’ records—a fact neither the Times nor Subramanian learned until the government volunteered it days later. Judge Subramanian’s silence spoke volumes.

In a moment that would have made great television, Subramanian then called the prosecutor who had handled that application, Kevin Sullivan, up from the gallery to the government’s table. He pressed Sullivan on why a subpoena application he’d signed had described the investigation as nonpublic days after the Times had already published its story. Sullivan’s answer: “the wording was imprecise.” (That’s lawyer talk for “misrepresentation.”)

Buckley also acknowledged that the subpoenas had swept up phone records belonging to a reporter’s mother and two colleagues’ spouses. “We own it. We used a public source database,” he told the judge, adding that no one had been trying to pull a fast one on the court.

(Narrator: Someone was trying to pull a fast one on the court.)

Subramanian told the government that in a civil case, he’d normally order prosecutors to show cause why they shouldn’t face sanctions for the misstatements.

After a 10-minute recess, Buckley returned and told the judge the government would withdraw the subpoenas outright.

Times attorney David O’Neil told Subramanian the record was “replete with bad faith,” adding that the subpoenas had already produced a chilling effect on the reporters’ ability to do their jobs.

The reaction

As an indication of how seriously the paper took these subpoenas, Times officials had been present throughout the hearing, watching from the gallery. The paper’s managing editor and general counsel, David McCraw, had come to observe the case play out.

McCraw called the outcome an affirmation of the country’s commitment to a free press, adding that the reporters “will continue to report and seek the truth without fear or favor.”

The Justice Department, true to form, was not contrite. A spokesperson accused Subramanian of threatening prosecutors with sanctions and blocking the government from presenting what it called “the meticulous process of this investigation,” insisting that the underlying leak probe remained active. “We will pursue justice against those threatening national security by leaking classified information, a serious federal crime,” the statement said.

The reporters targeted by the subpoenas were elated. Eric Lipton called it “extraordinary to be in the middle of such an important press freedom argument,” adding he was proud to work at the Times.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression also welcomed the withdrawal but cautioned that the episode had already produced a chilling effect regardless of the outcome.

The government’s retreat was not isolated. The administration had recently withdrawn similar subpoenas seeking testimony from Washington Post and Wall Street Journal journalists in Virginia over separate national security coverage.

Try again?

The Justice Department, for its part, said the investigation into who leaked the Air Force One security details remains open. Under Subramanian’s order, prosecutors are technically free to try again, so long as they come to court first.

But that path must run through the interviews, access logs and other legwork prosecutors completely skipped—a process Buckley told the court the department had bypassed because it was “trying to move quickly.”

“Move fast and break things” may serve as a governing principle in Silicon Valley, but it is not how things are done in the law. Move too fast, skip those pesky procedures, and be wildly “imprecise” about the facts, and the only thing you will break is your ability to practice law in U.S. courts.