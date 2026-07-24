The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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t4Ms's avatar
t4Ms
4h

The judges who have stood firm against this Administration’s unrelenting, vicious attacks on our Constitutional order are nothing short of heroic. I’m profoundly grateful to them.

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Nicholas Pretzel's avatar
Nicholas Pretzel
4h

I haven't read your SubStack for a while, not because I've become less interested but rather because of the sheer volume of new subscriptions and followings. Reading this one, I realise how much I've been missing. Thank you Jay, for your as ever elucidating, incisive and excellent reporting and please accept my apologies for not prioritising you as I should have. I hope all is well with you and your family. 🙏🏼❤️

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