I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today. This is a teaser, so let me set the scene.

Three weeks into the war in Iran, Donald Trump is caught in a trap. It’s one that destroyed another American presidency sixty years ago.

When Lyndon Johnson escalated in Vietnam, he thought he was fighting a military war. He wasn’t. He was fighting a political one, and so was his enemy. North Vietnam didn’t need to beat us on the battlefield. They just needed to outlast us at home.

Iran is running the same playbook, but here’s where it gets darker. Johnson at least knew he was losing the political war. Trump​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ doesn’t seem to know there is one. When asked when the war would end, he told Fox News: “When I feel it in my bones.”

That’s not a strategy. That’s a trap with no exit.

With this, we’re getting into my own background on political theory, when I studied the role of military in politics under Condoleezza Rice in college. So nerd out a little and let’s see where this takes us! My piece comes out later this afternoon, so look for it if you’re already subscribed to The Big Picture. If not, you can do so for free (or as a voluntary paid supporter, thank you!) at the box below.

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I’ll be back here tomorrow with a regular installment of The Status Kuo.

Jay