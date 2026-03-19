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Jeffrey Jon Bode’'s avatar
Jeffrey Jon Bode’
2h

Iran can outlast us politically.

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Ed Iannuccilli's avatar
Ed Iannuccilli
2h

Are you kidding? Trump does what he wants with no consequences. Kennedy, who will be responsible for many more deaths in the coming years, still in place. Depressing. Discouraging. And frightening.

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