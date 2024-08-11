I’m off today, but I wanted to uplift a couple important things I read yesterday.

First, I’m currently doing research on a very troubling, under-the-radar move by wealthy dark money groups and bad faith organization to raise challenges to thousands, or even tens of thousands, of individual to ballots in key swing states. They are trying to knock people off the rolls now so that their votes don’t get counted this November, and to challenge the ballots on Election Day in order to create havoc and delay.

The good news is, folks like Marc Elias and his team are on to them and are challenging what they are doing. I will have a write-up on that later this month in The Big Picture. But there are things we all can do to help, which brings me to my second point.

In her Civil Discourse newsletter yesterday, Prof. Joyce Vance reminded readers that none of us is powerless in the face of efforts like these to disenfranchise voters:

There is a step you can take in advance of voting in federal elections to make sure your registration status is active. And it’s easy. You can go online and check your registration status.

Then she explained why it’s important to do this TODAY, after the 90-days till the election mark has passed:

And here’s the best part, the National Motor Voter Act says you can’t be removed from the voter rolls closer than 90 days out from the election. We’re past that point now, so, if you check your status and you’re an active voter, your state can’t change that before the election. Take a screenshot, keep it handy, and if there are any issues, you’ve got proof that you’re an active voter. If there’s any question at the polls, you’ve got documentation.

If you live in a swing state especially, please check your registration status. Do it today, and take that screenshot as she recommends. Make sure there’s a date stamp in the meta data on the photo.

You can check your status at IWillVote or vote.gov today. It takes just a minute. I just did mine on both sites to see that it works, and I’m current. Be sure to let others know to do the same!

Have a great Sunday, and let’s win this thing.

Jay