The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Judy Shaffer's avatar
Judy Shaffer
10h

While the Virginia referendum outcome was the highlight of yesterday's news cycle for me, the whole tit-for-tat of redistricting prior to a census is deeply disturbing. The amount of dark money spent is obscene. Should the Democrats regain control of Congress, first order of business must be to legislate against Citizens' United, and reinforce voting rights legislation.

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Wis's avatar
Wis
9hEdited

Jay, I love the way you weave Greek mythology and Athenian democratic concepts into this essay! It is so APT! Trump is the very definition of hubris and IS his own nemesis!

And like Icarus, the wax holding his grubby little wings together is melting, the ozone and climate he’s destroyed so purposefully is getting its revenge.

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