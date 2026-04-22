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Virginia voters approved a ballot referendum on Tuesday that could hand Democrats four additional congressional seats in November. It’s the latest move in a nationwide redistricting war that Donald Trump ignited less than a year ago and that has now, by most measures, backfired bigly.

The result was closer than advocates had hoped, but Virginia is still a more purple state than, say, California. And when all the votes are counted it will still be a comfortable win—around 3 to 4 points—driven by lopsided “yes” margins in the Northern Virginia suburbs, where many recently fired federal workers do not like Trump one bit.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) deserves credit for beating back the White House’s gerrymandering push. And he had this to say following the election results:

Last July, Donald Trump demanded that Texas draw five new Republican seats in the middle of a decade, igniting a chain reaction of corrupt MAGA state legislators attempting to rig the midterm elections. While many expected Democrats to roll over and play dead, we did the opposite. Democrats did not step back. We fought back. When they go low, we hit back hard. We won Prop 50 in California, reclaimed a seat in Utah, pushed back extremists in Ohio and halted toxic GOP efforts in Indiana, New Hampshire, Nebraska and Kansas.

With this victory, it’s a good time to step back and review how we got here and what challenges lie ahead, even as we take a much-deserved victory lap! Go Virginia!

Brushfire in Texas

In the summer of 2025, Trump summoned Texas Republicans to redraw the state’s congressional map mid-decade. His express goal was to lock in a Republican House majority long before the 2026 midterms could punish his party. It was a calculated act of political arson, but because the universe has a good sense of humor, that same fire is now threatening his own party’s House majority.

This redistricting push did not emerge organically. Planning began among Trump’s advisers before his inauguration, spearheaded by the National Republican Redistricting Trust. The pitch was simple: Republicans hold a razor-thin House majority, just a couple seats above the 218 threshold to govern. The midterms historically punish the party in power. The only way to survive the 2026 cycle was to gerrymander key maps before any votes were cast.

Texas was the first state to oblige. The Lone Star State’s scheme to steal the election led to a dramatic walkout by state House Democrats who fled the state to deny quorum during the first special session and to draw national attention to the crisis. When the realities of staying away so long forced their return, a second legislative session produced a map targeting five Democratic-held seats, redrawn to favor Republicans by margins of R+10 to R+17 based on 2024 presidential results (keep that in mind for our later discussion).

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the maps into law on Aug. 29, and Missouri and North Carolina followed within weeks.

California knows how to contain infernos

The Texas Dems’ walkout had its desired effect: It lit the warning fires and put all Dems on notice of the danger. The Democratic response was swift and unambiguous. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had spent years championing the state’s independent redistricting commission, pulled a 180. He pushed hard for a ballot measure, Prop 50, to be decided in November 2025. If passed, it would enact a Democratic gerrymander designed to flip five or so Republican seats—all in response to the Texas steal.

The California GOP and Trump’s Justice Department sued, but a federal panel rejected the claim, finding the map was partisan gerrymandering permissible under current Supreme Court precedent. What’s good for the goose, as they say.

Prop 50 passed by a wide margin, and on Feb. 4, SCOTUS declined to hear an appeal, without comment or dissent. California’s temporary map was locked in for the 2026 midterms, effectively canceling out Texas’s map.

The Old Dominion raises the stakes

The 2025 Virginia elections changed what was possible in that state. Democrats swept all three statewide offices and retained their majorities in the House of Delegates and state Senate, delivering a clean trifecta. Democratic legislators then moved in October 2025 to propose a constitutional amendment allowing the legislature to take back redistricting power from the state’s own bipartisan commission. It was the same commission that Virginia voters had approved by nearly a 2-to-1 margin just five years earlier.

This was a bold and controversial move, driven in large measure by a political force of nature: L. Louise Lucas, the president pro tempore of the Virginia state Senate. After Trump announced his Texas plan, Lucas announced she would pursue a map producing a 10-1 House delegation, eliminating four Republican seats.

They passed that map last night.

Republicans labeled the move a blatant gerrymander, and in fairness, it was. But Democrats offered an important distinction. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who had once supported the bipartisan commission the map was now circumventing, said the national context had forced the issue: “What has changed is what we’re seeing in states across the country — and a president who says he is ‘entitled’ to more Republican seats before this year’s midterm elections.”

Both California and Virginia submitted their maps to voters via ballot measure. By contrast, Republicans in Texas, Missouri and North Carolina passed their maps through captured legislatures, behind closed doors, with no public ratification.

Moreover, the Democratic changes are temporary. Virginia’s amendment explicitly returns redistricting to the bipartisan commission after the 2030 census. California’s ballot measure carries a similar sunset provision. Republicans built their gerrymanders to last a decade, while Democrats built theirs to expire.

Trump, for his part, called the Virginia amendment “a blatant partisan power grab” during a tele-rally the night before the vote, warning that a “yes” result would leave Virginia Republicans “wiped out in terms of representation in Washington.” It was the best messaging he could have given voters who actually want to see that happen. Of course, Trump neglected to mention that he had personally launched the redistricting wars by pressuring Texas to engineer exactly that outcome for Democrats there.

The Scoreboard

Let’s pull back from Virginia for a moment and look at the full battlefield.

On the Republican side: Texas drew a map targeting five Democratic seats, currently in effect after a Supreme Court order blocked a lower-court ruling that found it an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. North Carolina passed a map aimed at flipping the state’s one remaining swing seat now held by Rep. Don Davis (D-NC), whose district has had continuous Black congressional representation for over 30 years. Missouri passed a gerrymander targeting one seat, despite a citizen petition drive to force a public vote, only to have the Republican secretary of state and a partisan judge run out the clock. Ohio’s bipartisan commission produced a map favoring Republicans by one to two additional seats. GOP gross seat potential: roughly eight to nine seats.

On the Democratic side: California’s map is set, potentially gaining five or even six seats. A court-ordered map in Utah adds one to two more. Virginia, if tonight’s result survives the courts, adds four. Democratic gross potential: ten to twelve seats.

That means that before Virginia’s vote, the running count had Republicans up by a couple seats on the redistricting battlefield. Virginia flipped that margin.

Republican dummymanders are a real thing now

When a party gerrymanders so aggressively that it backfires, political scientists somewhat derisively call this a “dummymander.” It has happened in Texas before: In 2018, backlash against Trump’s first term flipped two Texas seats that Republicans had considered safe. The 2025 GOP map may be running the same dumb play.

To create five new Republican-leaning seats, Texas mapmakers had to crack Democratic-heavy urban districts and push displaced Democratic voters into neighboring Republican-held districts, making those districts “softer” targets.

Moreover, the new GOP-leaning seats were drawn using 2024 presidential election data, when Trump was at the peak of his strength with Latino voters in South Texas. That assumption is now wobbling badly. A University of Houston/Texas Southern University poll last September found only 41 percent of Latinos who voted for Trump in 2024 would do so again, down from 53 percent. That number is likely far lower today. A recent Democratic win in a Tarrant County special election underscores this. The Democratic candidate won by 14 points in a district Trump had carried by 17. That’s a stunning swing.

The Brookings Institution has concluded the new Texas map will most likely net Republicans two seats, not five, and that in a genuine wave, Republicans could actually lose seats they believed were safe.

Florida could be walking into the same trap this week. Gov. Ron DeSantis called a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map. But Aubrey Jewett, a University of Central Florida political scientist, warned of the risk: “It’s possible you end up with, instead of a gerrymander, what we might call a dummymander. You’ve tried to help yourself but ended up hurting your own party and you lose seats.” That warning came right after Democrats flipped a Florida state House seat in Palm Beach—the county that includes Mar-a-Lago.

As Jeffries warned in his statement last night,

If Florida Republicans proceed with this illegal scheme, they will only create more prime pick-up opportunities for Democrats, just as they did with Trump’s dummymander in Texas. We will aggressively target for defeat Mario Díaz-Balart, Maria Elvira Salazar, Carlos Giménez, Kat Cammack, Anna Paulina Luna, Laurel Lee, Cory Mills and Brian Mast. We are prepared to take them all on, and we are prepared to win. Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time.

Now, that is the fighting spirit Dems need to retake the House.

Court challenges

We’re not out of the woods yet. Republicans have repeatedly sought to stop the Virginia plan in the courts. A Tazewell County circuit judge, who had run for the Virginia House of Delegates in 1999 as a Republican, twice ruled the amendment was unlawful, once in January and again in February, each time on different grounds. But the Virginia Supreme Court overruled both injunctions and allowed the election to proceed, setting oral arguments for April 27, six days after the election.

No one can predict how that court will rule, but it would certainly be unusual for a traditional conservative-minded court to overturn the will of both the legislature and the people on the kinds of technicalities that the Republicans raise. We’ll know more in a week.

The larger wild card is at the federal level. The Supreme Court is set to issue its ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, a case that could gut Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. A broad ruling could allow Republican-controlled states to redraw majority-minority districts in states like Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas. This would reopen the redistricting board in ways that could dwarf anything Democrats gained in California or Virginia.

Election watchers are paying close attention to the opinion’s timing. If it arrives in June, that may not be enough time for red states to change their maps ahead of November’s midterms.

Trump’s hubris and his nemesis

The ancient Greeks had a precise word for what Donald Trump did in the summer of 2025. It wasn’t pride exactly. It was hubris.

To the Greeks, hubris referred to a specific kind of public overreach: the act of a powerful man who, flush with victory, reaches for more than the gods have allotted. The offense isn’t ambition. It is the assumption that the cosmic rules governing lesser beings no longer apply.

What followed in their telling was nemesis, named after the goddess of retribution. It describes how overreach generates its own undoing. With hubris and nemesis, a powerful man does not fall because someone defeats him. He falls because his own act of reaching throws the cosmos out of balance and sets forces in motion he cannot control.

Trump won the presidency, the Senate and the House—the latter by a thread. But he decided that wasn’t enough. He reached for the map itself, pressuring states to redraw district lines before voters could render a verdict on his administration. It was not enough to have power. He wanted power insulated from accountability.

Instead, he handed his opponents both a playbook and a rallying cry. California was the first to answer, Utah’s courts followed, and Virginia joined the fight last night. The forces Trump set in motion—i.e., mid-decade redistricting as a legitimate tool of political warfare—will outlast his administration and remain available to any Democratic majority that chooses to use them. (Hello, New York…) Trump has handed his opponents the very weapons he could least afford them to use.

The redistricting wars have shown that democratic institutions don’t preserve themselves through the virtue of one party alone. To end gerrymandering, in many key states Democrats had created non-partisan redistricting commissions, but the GOP took advantage of their good faith efforts. So Democrats adapted, moved quickly and came out fighting. They learned that preserving democracy sometimes requires battling on the terrain your opponents have chosen, with the very tools they normalized.