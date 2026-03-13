I’m in meetings of the Finance Committee for the Human Rights Campaign throughout the day, so I decided to take a day off from writing so I could focus with a fresh brain on the hard numbers!

Speaking of hard numbers, it’s honestly been a rough couple of weeks. I’ve sadly lost dozens more paid subscribers through attrition than have signed up. I understand that it’s one of the perils of depending on voluntary donations to keep going. But I’d love to keep all of my content here free, especially for those on fixed income or disability. If you’re financially able to support and have been meaning to take out a paid subscription, at the cost of buying me coffee once a month, I’d be so grateful!

And if you’re already a supporter, thank you, thank you, thank you! You make this newsletter possible. I’ll be back tomorrow with Skeets and Giggles, which I hope to finish by 8am before our second round of meetings begin here in D.C.!

With gratitude,

Jay