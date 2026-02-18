A quick update and a HUGE thank you to all who’ve stepped up to support the Human Rights Campaign this year in our Red Envelope campaign. We’re the world’s largest LGBTQ+ rights organization with 3.6 million members. And honestly y’all are making me look so darned RESPECTABLE as the new Chair-elect of the Board of Directors with these contributions! They total so far (drum roll, please…)

$56,435.79 raised from 1,180 donations! Woohoo!!

Now, here’s my stretch goal, because you know I love one. It’s the Lunar New Year, which as many know comes in cycles of 12 years. It’s less known that a full cycle consists of 60 years as we work through all the major elements. This is the year of the Fire Horse, and to celebrate 60 years since its last appearance, I want to hit $60K in our Red Envelope Campaign tonight! Will you help us get there?

Yes! I’ll Ride the Fire Horse for HRC!

In 2026, we are all being asked to make sacrifices to protect our most vulnerable communities. So here’s my ask of you. Do something for democracy and equality today. Join us to support the Human Rights Campaign. Say no to hate and bigotry. And say yes to love.

Thank you for being here, whether in our proud community or as a fierce ally.

Jay