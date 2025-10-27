With Election Day 2025 eight days away, we’re watching three states in particular: California, New Jersey and Virginia.

While these are state-level contests, some of them carry significant national implications, not only because they are bellwethers for the midterm elections next year, but also because some carry actual national repercussions.

But after being on edge about many of these for several weeks, I am happy to report that I am feeling optimistic about most of them heading into the final stretch.

California: Proposition 50

Earlier this summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom was talking pretty tough. He was watching what the Texas legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott were up to as Donald Trump bore down on the state to help him rig the midterms to his advantage. While Texas state Dems broke quorum to draw attention to Texas’s actions, Newsom swung into action.

It was an audacious move: Amend the state’s constitution to allow the legislature to draw new congressional maps that would shift five House seats into the blue column, going tit-for-tat against Texas’s gerrymander that gave five more seats to the GOP.

The GOP howled. Proponents of fair and independently drawn maps, including former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, spoke out strongly against the plan. But Newsom pushed forward and, together with his allies, raised an incredible $138 million in favor of the measure. Former President Barack Obama spoke in favor of it, too, rallying Democrats behind the response to Texas.

Polling for Prop 50 looks strong, with polling averages showing the “yes” vote leading by an average 17 points. Opponents have basically given up on ad spending, and it’s expected to pass easily.

New Jersey: A GOP upset may be slipping away

In New Jersey, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill is in a tight battle with Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who is running for the second time.

The race is closer than many Democrats would like, with most polls showing about a six point spread.

In the 2021 gubernatorial race, the Democratic candidate Phil Murphy should have sailed to victory over Ciattarelli, but Murphy only prevailed by around three percent. That set off alarm bells and predictions that New Jersey could swing red in the presidential contest in 2024. That proved wrong; Kamala Harris won the state by six percent. But it was clear that no one could take New Jersey for granted.

So how are things shaping up in 2025?

Mail-in balloting has seen Dems build a “firewall” ahead of in-person voting. That stands at around 194,000 votes. That Democratic lead among mail-in ballots is unsurprising given Trump’s continued false messaging around the security and reliability of mail-in ballots.

What is somewhat surprising is that when early in-person voting began this weekend, Dems actually outpaced Republicans by around three percent.

In a non-presidential election year, turnout typically falls off. On the first day of in-person early voting, for example, the average turnout level was only 67 percent of 2024’s same-day turnout.

We can still take note, though, of which New Jersey counties had comparably higher than average turnout and which had lower. So far, some heavily Democratic counties such as Essex and Mercer were above that average, while several Republican-leaning counties such as Sussex, Warren, and Ocean were below it.

Officials in Ocean County, which is a Republican stronghold, were disappointed by early turnout. They had prepared 25,000 ballots for the first day of early in-person voting on Saturday, but only 7,800 showed up.

Taken together, this suggests that enthusiasm in New Jersey among Democrats is outpacing that of Republicans in the state, at least so far. If this holds, Sherrill will cruise to victory.

Two other pieces of data to note, with the caveat that it comes from the Sherrill campaign:

“A higher percent of ballots cast were by Democrats as compared to 2024 in all 21 counties. That’s especially true in some of the moderate and conservative counties — like Gloucester, Monmouth, and Morris counties, which swung towards Democrats by 6%, 4%, and 4% respectively.” “Republicans are not seeing a surge in less-engaged voters. Of voters who voted in 0 out of last 4 elections, they are Democrats by a margin of nearly 2:1.”

The GOP still has time to come back strong this week, so we shouldn’t get too comfortable. Democrats will have to keep voting in large numbers so that the expected surge of Republican voters on Election Day doesn’t tip the race against Sherrill.

Virginia: Focus on the AG race

In Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger is trouncing her opponent, Winsome Earle-Sears.

Most polls have Spanberger leading by high single to even double digits currently.

Polls are of course one thing, and actual votes another. Early voting got underway over a month ago—they start things early in Virginia!—and high turnout in heavily blue Fairfax County near Washington D.C. bodes well for Dems. This election comes in the wake of mass federal worker firings and chaos within federal agencies, with Fairfax County hit particularly hard.

The Attorney General’s race in the state, however, is statistically tied with Democrat Jay Jones continuing to slip in light of a texting scandal.

As I’ve discussed over the past few days, irrespective of how we might personally feel about the candidates, this is bare knuckles politics time. The stakes are far higher than just the AG race itself. Now that Virginia Dems will advance a ballot measure to redraw congressional maps, we need to help ensure that the ballot actually makes it to the finish line. A Republican AG could in theory refuse to defend the measure against court challenges. That’s why Jones needs to win the AG race to adequately protect the new map.

On this front… drum roll please! My readership delivered a huge jolt of energy to the Jones campaign for state AG, with over $100,000 donated in the past few days! I have a call later today with Jones to discuss the race and for him to offer his gratitude. I’ll tell him it was thanks to all of you for heeding the call!

And we’ll all be watching the returns for this race closely.

Election interference by the Justice Department

Before closing out this discussion, I need to note that the Justice Department is sending “election monitors” to counties in California and New Jersey to “observe” the process and the count. This is pure political theater, and Gov. Newsom blasted the move as voter intimidation, which of course it is.

The White House believes this move is a win-win. If blue state governors decry the move, as they should, the GOP will point to that to mislead their MAGA base: “See? They’re afraid of being watched! They must be cheating!”

Meanwhile, the White House knows that the very idea of election “monitors” from the government could discourage some voters, particularly ethnic minorities who are increasingly being racially profiled by federal authorities, from showing up in person at the ballot box.

That’s why Trump badly wants to end mail-in voting and has even issued an executive order criticizing the practice, arguing that “countries like Denmark and Sweden sensibly limit mail-in voting to those unable to vote in person.” He knows that while government monitors or even federal forces might intimidate those who show up to vote in person, they won’t serve as any deterrent to mail-in voting.

I’ll be tracking the Trump regime’s incursions into our state-run federal elections next year and will highlight any urgent risks as they arise. A special thanks to Marc Elias and the folks at Democracy Docket, who provide regular, detailed updates on active threats to our elections.