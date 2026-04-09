The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Donna Landwehr's avatar
Donna Landwehr
11h

Proud Waukeshanian here! We did it!

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
11h

Hope that the ever-evolving WI electorate moving left will herald the eventual end of Ron Johnson's Senate seat, as he just squeaked by his last time out, but it does appear that an attractive Dem candidate will send Ron off to write his memoirs — or have them ghostwritten, more likely.

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