The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Scott Gilbert's avatar
Scott Gilbert
1h

"Hegseth’s credibility was “functionally destroyed”."

Wow! I didn't know that he HAD any!

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Richard Friedman's avatar
Richard Friedman
1h

No one with an ounce of integrity would even consider working for Trump, so sadly nothing surprising here.

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