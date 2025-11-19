The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Hodges's avatar
Anne Hodges
8h

We still need to believe the victims no matter what comes out. If in question, I believe them no matter what is going to be covered up. That’s what this is all about accountability and justice for those who suffered. I’m sure those old experiences they had will never completely disappear

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
8h

Robert Hubbell is saying that even if they are heavily redacted, or they withhold pieces because they can claim they meet the rules for withholding, that we the public should clamour for greater release.

What I have noticed is that everyone I know is recalling our instances of sexual assault and bringing it up in conversations which is leading our friends to recall this too. This should be opening a global conversation about sexual assault and power dynamics with a thought to better protecting everyone from it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
115 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture