First, thank you in advance for not yelling at me about receiving this email. Whenever it’s a day I’m writing for The Big Picture, I let readers of The Status Kuo know first. Otherwise, come 4 p.m., my inbox fills with emails wondering why they didn’t receive The Status Kuo today!

It’s not always easy keeping everyone both up to date on my publishing schedule and non-annoyed at an extra email in their inbox. So I really appreciate your patience and understanding!

Today’s piece, out later this afternoon, is about tomorrow’s oral argument before the Supreme Court on Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs. But really, this case is about more than tariffs. It’s about whether Trump can seize for himself a taxing power that constitutionally belongs to Congress, and whether Trump alone gets to decide what is and isn’t a national emergency.

You don’t have to be a constitutional expert to see where a ruling in his favor might lead.

If you’re already subscribed to The Big Picture, look for my piece later today in your inboxes. And if you’re not, you can sign up—for free if you’d like!—by selecting the box below.

Subscribe Me To The Big Picture

Thanks for your grace as I balance the competing demands of the two different newsletters that I write for. I’ll see many of you later today, and then be back here at The Status Kuo tomorrow.

Jay

A couple programming notes:

I will be traveling to California for a series of Human Rights Campaign events through Monday, and my newsletter may not publish at the regular times or every day. Tomorrow I’ll be writing from the airport, where I hope not to be stranded for hours due to the government shutdown, which is now approaching the longest in our nation’s history.

Also, mark your calendars! I will join legal expert and fellow substack author Joyce Vance on November 20th at 5pm PT / 8pm ET for a joint livestream, where we’ll talk all things law and politics. You’ll receive an email alert when the livestream goes live that day!