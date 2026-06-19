The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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GreenGrace's avatar
GreenGrace
7h

Talarico is a master at the balance between standing up for himself and taking the high road. When the right-wing "pastor" called for him to be struck dead, he said he loved them more than they hated him. When his "manhood" was questioned, he responded with how real men stay out of legal jeopardy. Exactly the kind of leader Texas and the nation needs.

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Katherine Gamble's avatar
Katherine Gamble
7h

Congrats! Nice to be recognized for all your work!

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