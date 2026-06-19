My team is off today in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. As Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson wrote, Pride and Juneteenth share common principles:

Juneteenth is a day to reflect on our history of slavery and Jim Crow, celebrate generations of Black Americans, and recommit to confronting racial injustice. This year also marks the fifth anniversary of Juneteenth being recognized as a federal holiday, though Black Americans have celebrated it since the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth reminds us all that our liberation is bound up with the liberation of all marginalized communities. The fight for LGBTQ+ equality has always been inseparable from the fight for racial justice. Our movements share common roots, struggles and a unified vision of a world where everyone can live freely and authentically.

I’m commuting to NYC on the bus this morning for a special showing of our musical Indigo (we are finding backers for our London premiere!) so it’s another crazy day in Jayland.

No big write-up today, except to note it’s also FAFO time for the Russian aggressors, even in Moscow:

Fun fact: That explosion was reportedly the result of a Russian air defense missile that went astray. Oops!

Slava Ukraini!

And I have another wonderful update! Our fundraiser for Democrat James Talarico, who will be the next U.S. Senator from Texas, raised $66,055 for his campaign from my readers and followers alone. I can’t thank folks here enough for helping drive this number well above my target of $50K!

And I received a wonderful voice message I just have to share with you:

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That’s a keeper!

Have a great Friday! See you back here for Skeets and Giggles tomorrow—

Jay