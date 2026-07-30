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Chris Rey's avatar
Chris Rey
3hEdited

Failed Ophthalmologist Rand Paul has nothing better to do as a Senator than to obsessively express his lifelong indignation against the many, know-it-all Academic Scientists (the latest, Dr. Anthony Fauci) who challenged him during his Medicine Career, and made him feel small.

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Carole A's avatar
Carole A
2h

For his decades of work to protect the American (and global) public from harmful infections, Dr. Fauci should be celebrated, not subjected to this kind of abuse. Shame on Rand Paul and his confederates for staging this wasteful and disrespectful spectacle.

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