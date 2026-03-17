The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Erica Wolf's avatar
Erica Wolf
15h

Sorry SCOTUS Six. Some sins are not forgiven. Generations will remember the destruction you brought to us when you enabled this monster.

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Susan Stone's avatar
Susan Stone
14h

Thank you for giving good details about the childhood vaccination case. I had just read about it in the "Your Local Epidemiologist" SubStack, but you provided even more details. The judgement is definitely a win. Now all we need is to somehow erase all the confusion RFK Jr. has caused.

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