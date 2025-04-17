Imagew courtesy of Law and Crime News

The clash between the White House and the federal courts has come to a head in two different courtrooms. The stakes are incredibly high. In both cases, the Trump administration has shown disdain for the direct and express orders of the courts. In one of those cases, the ruling even went all the way up to the Supreme Court, which unanimously affirmed the district court on a key question.

With the White House defying a direct order upheld 9-0 by SCOTUS, while refusing to provide any information to justify its position and hiding behind “state secrets” to avoid disclosing anything, the future of our Constitutional Republic is now on the line.

The two cases both concern the government’s illegal rendition of migrants from the U.S. to a notorious prison in El Salvador known as CECOT.

Yesterday in Washington, D.C., Judge James Boasberg issued a 46-page ruling. He found there was probable cause to begin contempt proceedings against the administration for violating his order to turn planes bearing migrants around. He is demanding the government provide a chance for all of the migrants, who were whisked away without a hearing, to challenge their removal from the U.S.

This is not an academic exercise. There is evidence that the government sent people to CECOT prison in El Salvador who had no affiliation with the criminal Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. They are likely being held in brutal conditions without any basis at all.

In Maryland, Judge Paula Xinis has begun proceedings to determine why the administration has not complied with the unanimous Supreme Court ruling. That decision, which came down last week, upheld her order that the government must facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego García after the government admitted that it sent him to prison in El Salvador due to an “administrative error.”

Despite this clear order, the government has stonewalled, claiming that “facilitate” means something it plainly does not while, in a move worthy of Orwell, claiming publicly that the decision actually went 9-0 in favor of the White House. It did not.

The two actions by these brave federal judges will test the limits of the White House’s intention to thumb its nose at the rule of law. But before we get into how they could play out, a word about why these proceedings matter.

Why even bother?

There is a common, and even understandable, sentiment among many that judicial proceedings to hold the Trump administration accountable are futile and a waste of time.

After all, we know that the defendants will lie, obfuscate, delay, then turn to their friends on the Supreme Court for an assist in the end. And if anyone ever does get convicted of criminal contempt, Trump will just pardon them, right?

Let me admit first that everything in the paragraph above is true and even likely to happen. But that doesn’t change the fact that we must still follow and apply the law.

The easiest way to think about this is to imagine the opposite. Let’s say the Trump administration did everything it has done, including sending completely innocent men to a torture prison in El Salvador for life without any chance to have their cases heard. If judicial intervention is indeed futile and a waste of time, then judges ought to just tell the families of these men and the civil rights groups trying to aid them to just go home, because the courts are powerless to do anything about it.

Imagine the outcry. We recoil at the very thought of this because we understand that due process and our civil rights do matter and are worth fighting for. It is the obligation of jurists to uphold the U.S. Constitution, to which they have sworn an oath, and for the public to expect our elected officials to do so as well. When they do not, it is our job as the public to hold them to account as well, principally by voting them out of office.

Throwing up our hands in frustration is capitulation in advance. It invites defeatism and opens the door to unlimited governmental abuse of power. So to honor the judges who have chosen to make it very hard for those who are defying direct court orders, we the public should seek to understand the stakes, the applicable rules and laws, and the bad faith arguments of the defendants. And where courts can go no further, having done all they can, we must take up the cause and complete the accountability.

So when you see folks in the comments and online say things like, “He’s just going to pardon them” or “They’re just going to waste everyone’s time and no one will be held accountable,” take a breath. Remember that these statements are probably not even wrong. But the conclusion to be drawn is not, “So we should not even try.” The correct response is, “But we will seek justice and accountability nonetheless, because to give up is to surrender the rule of law entirely.”

As I said in my piece yesterday, the point of fighting fascism isn’t to win every battle. It is to stand courageously against the onslaught, which will encourage others to fight, too. We cannot and will not win every time, but they ultimately cannot defeat us if we stand strong together.

With that out of the way, let’s talk about the court proceedings.

“Breathtaking in its audacity”

In his written opinion issued yesterday, Judge Boasberg found that the government had shown “willful disregard” for his order demanding that the government refrain from deporting any migrants to El Salvador who had not had a chance to have their cases heard. Specifically, the government had an opportunity to turn planes around after receiving the judge’s order, but someone decided to illegally override that order and allow the planes to continue on to their final destination.

The judge intends to find out who countermanded his order.

When the judge attempted to probe this question before, the lawyers sent by the government feigned ignorance, even over basic factual questions such as what happened when and who gave what order. Their attitude was consistent with the general disdain government attorneys have shown to other judges hearing cases, especially those concerning the administration’s illegal overreach in its assault upon federal agencies.

“It’s breathtaking in its audacity and lack of decorum,” said retired Judge John Jones III, a George W. Bush appointee, whom CNN interviewed. “It’s unlike anything I have ever seen from the Justice Department and, really, in fact, any lawyers who practice in federal court.”

Importantly, Judge Boasberg has now found probable cause to hold Trump officials in contempt for violating his direct order. As Hugo Lowell of The Guardian summarized, the judge is giving the administration two options:

Secure the deportees and provide them an opportunity to have have real due process, or Face criminal contempt proceedings, including at the direction of an independent prosecutor he may appoint if the Justice Department declines to prosecute as expected.

A few things to understand here.

As I discussed in my interview of Prof. Tobias Barrington Wolff of the University of Pennsylvania, the difference between civil and criminal contempt proceedings matters here. In this case, Judge Boasberg’s order was already disobeyed, so he is seeking to hold the parties responsible for that violation punished after the fact. That’s what makes this a criminal contempt proceeding.

As we’ll discuss briefly in the next section, a civil contempt proceeding happens when a party is refusing to obey a court order, as we are seeing in the case before Judge Xinis. The judge can assess fines or even hold people in jail until the order is obeyed. The key practical difference of course is that the President cannot pardon civil contempt like he can criminal contempt.

The government will likely argue that the judge has no jurisdiction in this case anymore after the Supreme Court ruled that the proper venue was not D.C. but rather Texas, where the migrants were held before being rendered to El Salvador. Further, they will point out that the only proper suit was one asking for “habeas corpus” relief, which means an action to bring a person before the court to decide if they are being improperly held. In this case, the case was brought as a direct challenge to the Alien Enemies Act under the Administrative Procedure Act.

Put simply, the government is seeking to rely on a procedural technicality to get the case out from under Boasberg’s power to impose criminal contempt penalties.

But Judge Boasberg anticipated this attack. He wrote that the question is not whether he still has any say over the case, but rather whether his order was disobeyed at the time he issued it. In the law, it doesn’t matter whether the order is proven correct or incorrect later, or whether it survives technical challenges. What matters is that the parties must abide by the directive of the court at the time given. In this case, Boasberg sought to preserve the status quo and prevent the migrants from disappearing forever into the CECOT prison.

Boasberg’s ruling isn’t really appealable yet (though that didn’t stop the government from trying). That’s because he’s giving the government an opportunity to fix the problem it created before he finds it in contempt, so basically there’s no final order yet to appeal.

It can rectify things the way the judge proposed, i.e., by asserting custody over the deported migrants and providing them a chance to have their cases heard. Or, if the government balks at that, he’s also offering them a chance to tell him what they would rather do instead.

This next part will sound familiar: He’s further asked the government to explain, by April 23 in a written and sworn declaration, what steps it has taken and what it intends to do. (Judge Xinis made the same request, but the government has repeatedly stonewalled her.)

If it refuses to go along with this, the judge will take steps on his own to determine what precisely happened and who decided that Judge Boasberg’s order to turn the planes around should be defied. He has threatened to call live witnesses to testify or give depositions if necessary.

One last point: Once the party responsible for defiance of the court order is identified, either voluntarily or through compelled discovery, the judge will ask the government to prosecute that person for criminal contempt. If the Justice Department refuses, Judge Boasberg will appoint a private prosecutor to bring charges, as is his right to do under Rule 42 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure.

One wrinkle to that: as Professor Steve Vladeck discussed in his newsletter today, there’s an open question over whether that part of Rule 42 allowing for private prosecution is actually constitutional. That’s because it purports to give judges the power to conduct prosecutions even if the Justice Department refuses. While that may seem like a good idea in this instance, generally speaking it could be a problematic one because district court judges could effectively act as both judge and prosecutor without any check upon their power.

In any event, expect challenges along the way to Judge Boasberg’s plan, and understand that even were someone like Marco Rubio or Kristi Noem held accountable and found in criminal contempt, Trump could and likely would pardon them. The point of all this process is not just to see administration officials jailed or fined (though admittedly that would be satisfying) but more importantly to expose the truth and raise public attention to the lawlessness of the Trump administration. This includes any presidential pardons that expend Trump’s political capital and could eventually build a strong case for reform of that power following its consistent abuse.

“I’ve gotten nothing.”

Judge Xinis in Maryland is also weighing contempt proceedings against the Trump administration for continuing to flout her direct order to facilitate the release of a Salvadoran man from prison in CECOT. She has already ordered the administration to turn over evidence of its efforts to facilitate his return, and her frustration over the government’s intransigence has grown sharp.

“I’ve gotten nothing,” Judge Xinis said. “I’ve gotten no real response, and no real legal justification for not answering.” If the government intended not to answer her questions, she said, “then justify why. That’s what we do in this house.”

Like Judge Boasberg, Judge Xinis has ordered discovery in an attempt to get to the bottom of why her ruling—backed by a unanimous Supreme Court—is still being ignored.

Specifically, she has ordered officials from ICE, the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security to sit for the depositions. She also has demanded the administration turn over documents to show what steps have been taken to comply with her order. In a written order, Xinis said that if the administration does not comply with that part of her order, Abrego García’s lawyers “are free to seek separate sanctions on an expedited basis.”

We should expect the government to delay and ultimately refuse to sit for these depositions, citing “state secrets” or some other nonsense. I say nonsense because it is hardly a secret that our government is paying El Salvador $6 million a year to hold prisoners on behalf of the United States. Officials from both countries have boasted about this arrangement online.

But the terms of this agreement shouldn’t be shrouded in mystery. Nor should it be any kind of “state secret” as to why the government will act in some cases to facilitate the return of certain persons being held overseas but not others, especially in this case where the government has already admitted to an “administrative error” at the heart of the wrongful rendition.

The administration does not want to admit that it has the power to compel El Salvador to return Abrego García, but it need not even go so far. As far as anyone knows, it has not even asked for his return. And when Sen. Chris Van Hollen visited El Salvador and spoke to the Vice President of that country, he was told directly that the reason Abrego García could not be returned was because he was being held at the request of the U.S., with which El Salvador has an agreement. (Van Hollen was denied access to CECOT and to his constituent Abrego García, even as other Republican congress members were allowed in to shoot selfies with the caged prisoners in a coordinated effort to dehumanize them.)

The circularity of this reasoning is maddening and intentional, and Judge Xinis deserves praise for remaining determined to undo the Gordian knot that the Trump administration has tied. This case inevitably is also headed back up to the Supreme Court, where the justices will need to decide whether they are okay with being ignored or whether they will support Judge Xinis in her campaign to obtain answers and hold those responsible accountable.

One last point here: Judge Xinis could order fines or even jail time (though the latter isn’t as likely, at least not initially) for each day that the administration refuses to even attempt to facilitate Abrego García’s release from custody in El Salvador. Those penalties could be significant and would be owed personally by the offending official(s). But more critically, such a civil contempt order would focus the nation’s attention on the fact that the White House is choosing to defy the courts rather than rectify its error by bringing an innocent man home.

More disturbingly, Trump has bigger plans for prisons in El Salvador, where he hopes not only to send migrants but also U.S. citizens convicted of crimes. If he loses this case, that door may close for good as well, which is another reason why he is defying the Supreme Court even while claiming he is not.

The two judges in this matter are doing heroic work at great personal risk, given Trump’s propensity to put targets on the backs of any judges who thwart or defy him. And again, we can support them best by applauding and encouraging their efforts rather than cynically predicting they will come to nothing.

I am encouraged by the judges’ determination and steadfastness. In an era where standing up for what is right and just matters more than ever, we have two shining examples in Judges Boasberg and Xinis.