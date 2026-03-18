Photo courtesy of the Boston Globe

The Senate has now taken up the so-called SAVE Act, now renamed the “SAVE America Act.” This bill has been a top priority for the White House, so much so that Trump declared some 10 days ago that he might refuse to sign any other legislation until this bill passes and reaches his desk.

No more GOP-backed bills this congressional session? Don’t threaten us with a good time!

Even if the Act is highly unlikely to pass, it remains very dangerous so we need to give it our proper attention. Marc Elias of Democracy Docket described it as “the most sweeping voter suppression effort in history.” Sen. Chuck Schumer warned, “This is really one of the most pernicious pieces of legislation that I’ve ever seen,” adding “The SAVE Act would make it easier to buy an AR-15 than to register to vote.”

But we can, and should, take a deep breath and put the Act in perspective. Here are five things to keep in mind as the Senate wastes precious floor time this week and possibly beyond.

1. Trump needs this because he’s going to lose the midterms

This bill really should be called the “SAVE Republicans” Act. It’s the latest in a series of shady maneuvers, from gerrymandering to federal threats on state election offices, that Trump has pushed to try to hang on to power and avoid accountability.

The midterms outlook looks so bad for the GOP, especially with gas prices rising quickly following a war of choice in Iran, that even Trump sees the ketchup on the wall. He’s sounding a bit desperate lately, much as he did just before the Epstein Files Transparency Act was set to pass both chambers of Congress regardless of his threats.

In an unhinged (meaning, normal for him) social media post yesterday morning before debate began, Trump declared in his signature ALL CAPS:

“I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST “SAVE AMERICA! ! !”

(I’m still chuckling over his addition of (EVER!). You know, in case we didn’t get what “NEVER” meant. Taylor Swift, eat your heart out. And N.B. the three exclamation points, separated by spaces for impact.)

Trump is pounding the table because he believes, mistakenly, that he can bully the GOP Senate into forcing this to pass. But even if they were all on board—and they are not—it wouldn’t work. And Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) doesn’t appear moved or scared enough to break the rules and norms over this bill just for Trump. More on that below.

2. This is voter suppression masquerading as voter security

The SAVE America Act polls well with the public because of the way it’s framed. Most people believe that you should have to show some kind of ID in order to register to vote. But that’s not really the issue, because most states already require it.

People often believe, for example, that you could simply use your driver’s license to register to vote. Nope. The proposed Act actually requires specific kinds of IDs to demonstrate proof of citizenship for voter registration. Standard state-issued driver’s licenses won’t do because, under the Act’s language, they are not considered proof of citizenship. After all, many non-citizens have driver’s licenses. In practice, only so-called “Enhanced Driver’s Licenses,” available in the five states of New York, Vermont, Minnesota, Michigan and Washington, would qualify.

The proof of citizenship requirement in the Act generally means showing a U.S. passport or a birth certificate at the time of voter registration. Many poorer Americans simply do not have these documents.

Further, voter registrants who have changed their names since birth, which is also the case for tens of millions of women voters who took their husband’s surnames, may need to present a third document, such as a marriage certificate, to support their proof of citizenship and identity. Men don’t generally have this additional hurdle.

A second issue is that the proposed Act would impose a requirement on states that voters provide some form of valid photo ID at the time of voting. Many students, for example, might believe their student IDs would suffice. But the Act expressly states that student IDs, even those issued by state universities, are not acceptable forms of photo ID for voting.

All of this makes clear that what the proposed Act imposes are paperwork hurdles designed to discourage millions of voters from even bothering to register or show up at the polls.

3. This is political kabuki theater

Before we panic that the Act will disenfranchise tens of millions of voters ahead of the midterms, understand that this bill is almost certainly not going to pass. To do so, it would need to get to 60 votes in the Senate, and the math isn’t mathing.

We already got a taste of that math. The initial vote to proceed to debate was 51 to 48, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voting with the Dems. Another GOP senator, Tom Tillis of North Carolina, is actually a “no” vote when it comes to a motion to end debate, known as a cloture motion. And two other GOP senators, Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and John Curtis (R-UT), are likely “no” votes because of the proposed restrictions on mail-in voting in the bill. Indeed, McConnell has told his Republican colleagues privately that he doesn’t support the legislation.

That means the bill is far short of the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster. Importantly, Senate Majority Leader Thune signaled months ago, and has since stuck to his guns, that he won’t be calling for a change in the Senate rules and an end to the filibuster. To underscore that point, last week Thune told his GOP conference that they didn’t have the votes to force the Democrats to use a so-called “talking filibuster” to prevent cloture.

So what is the Senate actually doing this week, given that the votes aren’t there to pass it or change the filibuster rules?

4. This is about drawing national attention to the Act

It’s hard to escape the feeling that Thune is allowing debate on a doomed bill in order to please others in the Senate, who in turn are falling over themselves to please Trump. Thune even said that he intends to use the failure of Democrats to get on board the SAVE America Act as an issue in the midterms, all while refusing to do anything that would actually allow the Act to pass.

Expect Republicans this week (or longer) to deliver as many misleading talking points to their base as possible about the sanctity of our voting system. They will lie shamelessly about how many “illegals” fraudulently vote in our elections, even though this is basically a non-issue.

We’ve seen this “fraud” play before. After all, DOGE was ostensibly formed to root out “fraud” but instead gained access to our most sensitive and private information. The ICE surge in Minneapolis was justified by alleged child care fraud by the Somali community, but there was no actual evidence of widespread fraud at the time of the surge.

This effort by the GOP to hold an open and public debate on the Act could backfire badly. The more voters learn about the bill, including how it could end most no-excuse mail-in voting, the less they like it.

”We’re talking about 25% of the entire voting population being forced to pay what’s essentially a paperwork tax just to exercise a fundamental right to vote,” said Celina Stewart, CEO of the League of Women Voters.

That’s the kind of messaging voters really need to hear about the Act.

5. We can’t get complacent

Even if the GOP doesn’t currently have the votes in the Senate, we can never drop our guard. They could try to jam it into another must-pass funding bill. Or they could try to pass it via reconciliation, which only requires majority approval, by somehow tying the policy to funding for the states.

You can bet that, right now, Republican strategists are looking at alternative paths forward, even as they put on a shambolic performance around the bill this week.

But we should at least rest assured that Thune will eventually call for cloture, and the bill will die in its current form. This will happen after he’s allowed his colleagues to “touch the stove” on the issue, with all the pushback and unintended sound bites that could accompany their effort.

Indeed, allowing floor debate as Thune has could permit Democrats to introduce all manner of amendments, including revisiting the question of the War Powers Resolution, forcing the GOP once again into a defensive posture on Trump’s highly unpopular war.

Trump has demanded this debate proceed, and Thune has gone along with it. But if there’s no actual plan for how to win, in the end all they can do is beat a humiliating retreat.

And that sounds very familiar.