The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Stephan Flores's avatar
Stephan Flores
4h

This is clearly his SAVE (MY ASS) act before congress.

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Jonathan Helton's avatar
Jonathan Helton
4h

What you, and everyone else writing about this seems to miss is that there is absolutely no way millions of people could even get passports by November. It will take years to issue 10 million passports. There is no way this can happen. It's not a tax, it is immediate exclusion.

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