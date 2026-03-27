The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Michela A. C.'s avatar
Michela A. C.
40m

These marches should also be taking place at the internment camps. Innocent people/children are dying. The magots have been stomping us on multiple fronts and our strategy has been "one thing" at a time. That doesnt work and we cant rely on old school dems. We the people have to fight back on multiple fronts with equal amounts of energy and effort.

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Miriam Lewis's avatar
Miriam Lewis
34m

Looks like it will be a giant party for your birthday, Jay! Happy birthday to you!

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