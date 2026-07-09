I’m writing for The Big Picture today, which is why you haven’t heard from me so far today. Apologies for not checking in earlier, but I’ve been deep in meetings for the Human Rights Campaign. (It’s midterm season!)

If you’ve been following the game-changing strikes Ukraine has launched recently against Russia’s oil infrastructure, you know that they are already causing major fuel shortages and long lines at the pump for Russian motorists. But there’s something else starting to gnaw at the the Kremlin: how these attacks are affecting food supplies and prices.

The response of the Russian government so far also matters. As I explain, it had two basic paths to address the fuel shortages, and the one it picked will wind up having some serious negative downstream impacts.

Look for my piece in a couple of hours in your inboxes if you are a subscriber to The Big Picture. If you’re not yet, you can sign up for free. To help our team keep delivering quality content you can’t get many other places, please consider a paid subscription to help keep us going through these tough times for independent media.

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I’ll be back tomorrow with my regular installment of The Status Kuo.

Jay