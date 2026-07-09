The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
t4Ms's avatar
t4Ms
3h

Again, a much needed explainer. I look forward to reading it. Thanks :)

Reply
Share
Ron's avatar
Ron
2h

Question: Say McConnell died, but this corrupt administration is covering it up to keep from allowing a democratic governor from appointing a replacement until the end of January. What options might exist to undo that corruption? Fraud charges to them are minor compared to impeachment and prison, and losing control of the houses may squab their plans for corrupting the elections this fall.

What if the governor announced that short of proof-of-life, he would assume McConnell is dead, and begin the process of replacing him. The law doesn't specify how any of this is to be handled, so his going ahead like this is no different than their hiding a death. They'd have to take him to court, meanwhile McConnell would be replaced, or the administration would be forced to end the cover-up. Not doing the latter would be seen by all as an admission of guilt.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture