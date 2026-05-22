The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Wis's avatar
Wis
10h

NOVEMBER CAN’T GET HERE FAST ENOUGH! I’m so sick and exhausted of this corruption! It’s so massive, so thoroughly pervasive, so “outraging” that I feel like I must have died and no one told me, and now I’m in hell. I’m not kidding. I was even pinching myself after trump was re-elected, wishing I was having a nightmare. (I’ve had to stop with the pinching. The bruises were starting to resemble trump’s mottled skin tones and I want NOTHING in common with that minion of Satan.)

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Greg Spangler's avatar
Greg Spangler
10h

"Despite this pushback, we should remain clearheaded about what this does and doesn’t mean. Most Republicans remain firmly in line, even if the majorities on these votes are thin. The ballroom may yet get its billion. The slush fund may survive. The war powers resolution may never pass."

Those still "in line" are showing their desperation by being firmly "in line". This is a decidedly defensive position and I would argue that most are more desperately looking for an off-ramp. Also, we must never forget that Trump's modus operandi (thank you Roy Cohen) is to double down, which as I've said before, only works until it doesn't (see Senator McCarthy and HUAC). Politics is a blood sport, but to succeed one must know when to use the carrot and not just the stick. Trump is incapable. He will alienate even more people offering more potential off ramps until he self-destructs. It's what he does. Always.

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