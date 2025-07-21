The family of Ysqueibel Peñaloza, wrongly held for months in CECOT, rejoices upon his return to Venezuela. Images courtesy of the Immigrant Defenders

With the release of prisoners held in CECOT, we have reason to celebrate, and ample reason to litigate.

After four harrowing months, 252 Venezuelan nationals were finally sprung from El Salvador’s hellish CECOT prison, swapped for 10 Americans held in Venezuela by the Maduro regime. Notably, this occurred after nonstop pressure from civil rights and immigrants rights groups and sustained protests around the country. It also occurred long after the Trump White House repeatedly gaslit the American public and our federal courts over its supposed lack of jurisdiction over the men once they were in El Salvador.

As I’ll discuss below, the release of the men from CECOT is a crucial first step and one we should celebrate. But there’s still a long road ahead for many of the original asylum seekers who fled persecution in Venezuela, and we must continue to hold accountable the U.S. officials and attorneys who ordered the renditions, defied court orders and outright lied before the federal justice system.

A hard fought, welcome freedom

Before I dive in, a special thanks to all of the lawyers, journalists, activists, Congress members and ordinary citizens who did not let this story go and never relented, applying constant pressure upon our government to undo its original illegal renditions. Whatever post-hoc reason the government gives today for its actions, we all know that the 252 men sent to CECOT would still be there were it not for the hard work of so many. (And thanks to all here and on social media for continuing to share my posts and write-ups about the prisoners; each action was another blow that helped break through the government’s stubborn wall.)

Among those freed from CECOT were many wrongly accused of being members of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang.

These included Andry Hernández, a gay make-up artist whose crown tattoos above the names of his parents led U.S. officials to wrongly identify him as a Tren de Aragua member. Hernández’s plight was highlighted and amplified through civil protests led by the Human Rights Campaign (where I serve as a board director and as co-chair of the Public Policy Committee), including die-in rallies in cooperation with The Bulwark and activation of thousands of people at Pride celebrations around the country in June to contact their federal elected officials to pressure the Trump White House to “Free Andry.”

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), himself a gay immigrant and the ranking Democratic member on the House Oversight Committee who has been a tireless advocate for the CECOT prisoners, said Friday, “This is great news, as we know now he’s alive,” Garcia said. “We’ve confirmed that. We’ve seen pictures. I’ve been talking to his lawyers.”

The freed also include Neri Alvarado Borges, who was swept up also because of his tattoos. As KXAS reported, “The tattoo is a rainbow-colored ribbon made up of puzzle pieces, the symbol for autism awareness, along with the name of Borges’s younger brother, who has autism.”

Per NBC News, his

friends and family said he was told by immigration authorities that the tattoo was proof he belonged to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. “And he said, ‘But I have my asylum, I have the asylum [papers] here with me,’” Juan Enrique Hernandez, a friend of Borges, told NBC Dallas Fort Worth. “And the people said no, you’re going to jail because you have a tattoo.”

The freed men also include former professional soccer player Jerce Reyes Barrios, whom I wrote about in March:

Barrios applied for asylum legally in the U.S. in 2024 after escaping Venezuela, where he had been tortured by the Maduro regime for his anti-government activities. Barrios had committed no crimes, had no criminal record and no gang membership. But Barrios was labeled a gang member for allegedly having a gang tattoo. His lawyers insist that it is a Real Madrid tattoo, and that ICE got it wrong. Nevertheless, the U.S. put him in detention in the U.S. then rendered him to prison in El Salvador along with the other migrants.

Barrios’s wife told CNN she is “overjoyed” for his return. “We were told about this just this morning; our lawyer informed us on a WhatsApp group with other families of the CECOT detainees,” Mariyin Araujo said on Friday. “My two daughters are super happy; they are really anxious and cannot wait to see their father.” Per CNN:

Araujo said she expects to be reunited with her husband, a 35-year-old former professional soccer player, by Sunday in Machiques, a rural town in western Venezuela where the family used to live before trying to migrate to the US. She said preparations are underway for a big party with loved ones to celebrate….

The scars of CECOT

Underneath the joy of being reunited with their loved ones lies deep trauma and pain. The men also came bearing horrific stories of abuses, such as daily beatings, starvation and lack of potable water and mattresses inside CECOT.

As reported by Mother Jones,

A relative shared a video from Venezuelan broadcaster teleSUR featuring his brother, Arturo Suárez, on the plane after it landed near Caracas. “We spent four months without any contact with the outside world,” Suárez said. “We were kidnapped.” He went on to say: “We got a beating for breakfast. We got a beating for lunch. We got a beating for dinner.”

The dehumanization began from the moment the prisoners arrived at CECOT. Photojournalist Philip Holsinger, told 60 Minutes that after gaining access to CECOT, he witnessed Andry Hernández Romero crying out, “I’m innocent” and “I’m gay,” and weeping while guards shaved his head. “He was being slapped every time he would speak up … he started praying and calling out, literally crying for his mother,” Holsinger reported. “His crying out for his mother really, really touched me.”

The men may be free from CECOT, but the pain and trauma, inflicted because of the lawlessness, cruelty and racism of our own government, will be forever burned into their memories.

An uncertain future

Many of the returned still face potential problems and even persecution in Venezuela. Some had fled that country and sought asylum in the U.S. to escape the Maduro regime back home. Indeed, Jerce Reyes Barrios was imprisoned and tortured for his political opposition to the Venezuelan government. And as an LGBTQ+ individual, Andry Hernández Romero faces discrimination and potential violence.

As President of the Human Rights Campaign Kelley Robinson stated, Hernández “should have never been subjected to unknown terrors in that prison, his due process rights continue to be denied, and we do not know what awaits him in the country he fled due to persecution for his sexual orientation.”

Moreover, the return of asylum seekers to the nation that persecuted them is a violation of international law. As Adam Isacson noted, it’s a practice known as “refoulement,” and it’s a human rights violation. It’s illegal. All of the men who were rendered to CECOT without so much as a hearing on their asylum claims deserve a chance to be heard. And they should be under the protection of the U.S., not subject to the whims of the Maduro regime.

The move also directly violates an April 23 federal court order to facilitate the return of one asylum seeker, known only by the pseudonym “Cristian,” who should never have been rendered or deported because he was covered by a 2024 settlement agreement with the government.

Judge Stephanie Gallagher, a Trump appointee, referenced the case of Kilmar Abrego García and said that “like Judge Xinis in the Abrego Garcia matter, this court will order Defendants to facilitate Cristian’s return to the United States so that he can receive the process he was entitled to under the parties’ binding Settlement Agreement.”

But “Cristian,” along with Andry and Jerce and hundreds of others, are now in Venezuela, and their due process rights have not yet been restored.

There is a long fight ahead to ensure we can bring these men back to the U.S. where their cases can be heard.

Telling lies and telling the court “f*ck you”

There’s another point that should not be missed here. The “prisoner swap” that the U.S. managed to make here directly contradicts the U.S. government’s repeated claims, often made under oath, that it had no jurisdiction whatsoever over the prisoners once they were in El Salvador.

I have been covering the painstaking efforts by Judges Boasberg and Xinis to get to the bottom of the renditions to CECOT. In particular, they have long been skeptical of the justifications the government has raised for stonewalling on facilitating the return of the prisoners—a justification that the government just repeated in a court filing on July 18.

The government would now have us believe that the prisoner swap of Americans for Venezuelans was at the initiative of and fully under the power of…El Salvador. This is absurd on its face, and in any event, El Salvador told the United Nations in no uncertain terms that it was only holding prisoners at the request of a third party, in this case, the U.S.

The government also faces continued district court-led investigations and contempt proceedings as it has become increasingly clear that the government deliberately misled the court about what it knew about planes bearing prisoners headed for El Salvador and that, according to a Justice Department whistleblower, the Justice Department intended to tell the court “f*uck you.”

Officials who were involved in the CECOT renditions must be held to account for their perjurious statements and for their horrifying human rights violations. I concur with Nick Akerman, a former assistant special Watergate prosecutor and a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, who recently penned an OpEd about what should come of this. He urges Judge Boasberg to appoint a special prosecutor, permitted under Rule 42 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, to prosecute criminal contempt. The targets of that investigation should include Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Principal Deputy Attorney General and Trump hatchetman Emil Bove for their roles in the illegal CECOT renditions and apparent conspiracy to defy the courts.

Writes Akerman,

The newly revealed evidence overwhelmingly supports Judge Boasberg in appointing a special counsel. Indeed, at the time that Archibald Cox was appointed Watergate Special Prosecutor, there was far less evidence known about the criminal activity of President Richard Nixon’s two former attorneys general, John Mitchell and Richard Kleindienst.

Meanwhile, our job as members of the public and as advocates for justice is, at a minimum, to take back the House. A restoration of Democratic control there could support this investigation, or the House could conduct hearings of its own. Either way, the goal must be to hold accountable the people whose decisions inflicted horror, terror and misery upon the CECOT prisoners.

Accountability is a long process. It can be frustrating. And the guilty will fight it at every turn. But we need to undertake this with vigor and determination in order to make it crystal clear to lawless officials and lawyers that there will be consequences for their illegal actions.

I take heart in the fact that, after Watergate, Mitchell and Kleindienst were eventually convicted of serious federal crimes after a thorough investigation. Kleindienst pled guilty to misconduct perpetrated while serving in the office and served a month in jail, but Mitchell fought his case and was eventually convicted of perjury, was disbarred in New York, and served 19 months in federal prison.

Let’s bring that energy back, I say.