There’s always been a fundamental tension within the Republican party. It’s run by very rich people who want tax breaks and fewer government handouts, but it’s largely supported by working class voters who are often dependent on government programs.

That’s why the GOP’s quest to slash Medicaid by $880 billion to pay for Trump’s big tax breaks for the wealthy is now running into a MAGA wall.

Republican leadership is used to resistance to Medicaid cuts from vulnerable swing district House Republicans, who worry it will cost them their jobs in 2026. If you anger enough Democrats and Independents in these very purple districts, they will turn out in force in an off-year election and vote you out. This happened, after all, in 2018 after the GOP tried and failed to destroy Obamacare. But Speaker Johnson knows that to bring these recalcitrant “moderates” into line, he just needs to threaten the wrath of Trump and a primary from the MAGA right.

What GOP leadership isn’t as used to, and which they may find far more difficult to deal with, is a populist revolt from the far-right over Medicaid. So what does that look like?

“You can’t just take a meat ax to it.”

Right wing ghoul Steve Bannon began to sound the alarm around Medicaid back in February of this year. While generally praising big government spending cuts, Bannon drew a line when it came to Medicaid. He warned listeners of his War Room podcast that such cuts would be very unpopular with Trump’s working class base, who make up a substantial portion of the 80 million Americans who receive their health care through Medicaid.

“Medicaid, you got to be careful, because a lot of MAGA’s on Medicaid. I’m telling you, if you don’t think so, you are deeeeeead wrong,” Bannon said. “Medicaid is going to be a complicated one. Just can’t take a meat ax to it, although I would love to.”

It’s the “I would love to” part that has Bannon consistently talking out of both sides of his mouth. He both hates the idea of Medicaid and understands that his viewers, like much of the rest of the MAGA base, are dependent on it. His solution has been to act as if cuts to the program will only affect other recipients, and not the “good” MAGA Trump supporters.

“I’m all for cutting Medicaid, particularly taking [on] the waste, fraud, and abuse,” Bannon said back in February, parroting a familiar GOP talking point.

Donald Trump has similarly sought to reassure his base while giving himself a way to betray them. “We’re not going to touch it,” Trump said just weeks ago in response to a question about cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. But then, importantly, he added, “Now, we are going to look for fraud.”

Of course, while there are some instances of “fraud, waste and abuse” in every government program, they don’t amount to more than a small fraction of the $880 billion in cuts sought within Medicaid.

Bannon has also tried to make it seem like someone else is going to suffer from the loss of medical benefits. “[W]e’re going to require, you know, stringent work requirements or we’re going to say that, ‘No more illegal aliens on Medicaid,’” he told listeners.

This is a common GOP tactic used to gain the support of MAGA voters, even while they unwittingly vote against their own interests just to stick it to others less fortunate. Once again, the leopards are lining up to feast on more MAGA faces.

Crashing into reality

Lately, Bannon’s rhetoric around Medicaid suffers from a reality problem.

Working class MAGA voters have been tossed out of their federal jobs, they have not seen prices come down, and they are suddenly facing huge import taxes on Chinese-made goods. Consumer confidence is falling quickly, and Trump is now talking about everyone having to sacrifice and have fewer dolls and pencils.

Economic pessimism has a way of bringing many other questions into sharper focus. When the GOP talks about establishing “work requirements” for Medicaid, does that include red-state MAGA moms who are at home looking after their kids?

Will the only hospitals near rural GOP voters be forced to shutter?

Who will pay for grandma’s nursing home?

And so far, going after “illegal aliens” has only driven the cost of everything from produce to construction higher. Besides, are these “illegals” really on Medicaid anyway?

(Narrator: Undocumented immigrants are generally not entitled to federal funded health programs except for emergency and prenatal care in certain states.)

If the GOP manages to pass its draconian, Medicaid-busting budget, some 30 million people could see their benefits cut, even as the nation teeters on recession, store shelves look far emptier, the prices of everything keep rising, and jobs disappear. It’s a perfect storm that some on the far-right hope to keep from ever forming.

Loomerang

As Jonathan Cohn of The Bulwark reported, the stakes over Medicaid soared higher yesterday after white nationalist provocateur and Rasputin reincarnate Laura Loomer posted an online screed. She attacked Brian Blase, the head of the Paragon Health Institute, which has long been at the forefront of trying to gut Medicaid. Loomer wrote,

In a shocking betrayal of President Donald Trump’s unwavering commitment to America’s working-class families, and his promise to protect Medicaid, Paragon Health @Paragon_Inst CEO Brian Blase, a covert Never-Trumper masquerading as a MAGA loyalist, is spearheading a dangerous campaign to undermine the Republican Party’s midterm prospects. 2016 tweets from Brian Blase reveal he once said, “This is why we can’t have Trump.” Along with bashing Trump on X, Blase has also complimented Barack Hussein Obama.

When someone certifiably nuts starts yelling about someone else on social media, it normally doesn’t merit any attention. But when the attack comes from Loomer, we unfortunately need to pay closer heed. That’s because she has the ear, and apparently the trust, of Trump.

And as I wrote about earlier, Loomer successfully lobbied Trump to sack several top aides of Mike Waltz, undercutting his authority before he himself was removed from his position as National Security Advisor. She also successfully engineered the firing of the head of the National Security Agency and Cyber Command, Gen. Timothy D. Haugh. As the New York Times reported,

[A] U.S. official briefed on the matter said Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and outside adviser to President Trump, called for General Haugh’s removal during her Oval Office meeting on Thursday. Mr. Trump ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to fire General Haugh, the official said.

Her war of words launched yesterday will make it harder for anyone in the Trump cabinet to come out forcibly for big Medicaid cuts—or they too could get hit by the Loomerang.

Interestingly, she is also backing Trump himself into a corner, using his own former words of support for Medicaid against him. She acts as though she is supporting him, even though he clearly would also like to see big cuts in that program to pay for the tax breaks for the rich in his Big, Beautiful Bill.

Loomer’s attack comes at a bad time for Republicans, who are in the middle of trying to slash Medicaid through the reconciliation process. Loomer, who is a chaos agent by nature, understands this and the timing of it. She tossed a hand grenade into the process to destabilize it and perhaps even to get Trump himself to come out publicly against any Medicaid cuts.

While Loomer is demonstrably off her rocker, she does possess some keen instincts and is actually doing the politically smart thing. The GOP could be committing political suicide by touching the third rail of Medicaid.

Loomer recognizes that, at the very least, such cuts could become a political albatross around the GOP’s neck—as heavy as Republican attempts to end Obamacare in 2017—eventually costing them their narrow House majority. She just believes that this would be a bad thing rather than a very welcome one. In her missive, she warned,

If Blase’s scheme succeeds, it could spark a revolt among the GOP’s most loyal supporters, handing Democrats a devastating advantage in the upcoming 2026 midterms, causing the GOP to lose the House. This would render the last 2 years of Trump’s new term INEFFECTIVE, because a Democrat controlled House would block his agenda.

It feels strange to agree with Laura Loomer on anything, let alone the idea that political headwinds from cuts to Medicaid will sink the GOP going into the midterms.

But she’s not wrong here. The challenge for the GOP will be how to still make these deep cuts without triggering the MAGA voter revolt Loomer predicts. That will take a monumental amount of gaslighting and blame shifting. Even professional liars and con men like Trump and Bannon may find it quite challenging to justify and defend the cuts.

In the meanwhile, we can sit back for a bit to watch the internal battle over Medicaid between the MAGAs and the RINOs. Let’s hope there’s still some popcorn left on the shelves. 🍿