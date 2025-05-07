The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Jim The Fed Up Traveler
12h

One of the first things I learned when I worked in Congress was “never get involved in a pissing match between a polecat and a skunk”.

Michela A. C.
12h

Thanks Jay! The rollercoaster does not end. So, MAGA and Medicaid. Now they all voted for this. Musrkrat told them he would be cutting everything including SS. They are in the FO part of FAFO. Even though Loomer is on the side of Medicaid, she is no ally. She is a snake and she has plenty of "bites" left in in her to cause considerable damage. What this whole fiasco has shown me is how fragile our democracy was. I was pretty ignorant. Who knew that one person like a Loomer or a Miller could bring democracy to it's knees. All just another distraction, cheeto is still defying SCOTUS with the deportations of the innocent/American citizens.

