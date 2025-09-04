The Status Kuo

Charles Bastille
17h

The health alliance might be a harbinger of things to come: A soft secession involving various layers of public policy, and even state compacts that don't clash with federal law.

My anger towards Americans who voted for Trump, 70+ million, just grows by the day.

It's not a comfortable feeling.

22 replies
Kasumii
17h

I scheduled an appointment to get the latest Covid-19 vax. I’m immune-compromised and take getting my vaccines seriously. When I arrived I was told “ah, no, you now, as of yesterday, have to have a prescription for the vaccine you want and it has to be signed by a doctor, sorry”. As I turned to leave the tech said “you’ll need a prescription for your annual flu shot as well”.

As a self-pay patient this means I need to make an appointment with a doctor which will cost between 75.00-200.00 depending on where I go. (I called and asked if my PCP’s office could fax the prescription without an appointment. Nope. Even though my records show I get all my vaccines like clockwork every year and they know I’m self-pay.) It could take weeks for an appointment with my PCP so to save time I could go to a stand alone walk in clinic. Whichever I go to will still cost between 75.00-200.00. That means the money I set aside for the vaccine now goes to get the prescription. (Plus time off from work.) Then I’ll have to wait until I save up for the vaccination again.

I wonder if Kennedy has a number in mind, a goal of people to kill so he’ll feel like an important man?

14 replies by Jay Kuo and others
