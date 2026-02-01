The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Evelyn Arnold's avatar
Mary Evelyn Arnold
3h

Great distinction -- "it’s possible to be happy in America, even while I am very unhappy with America"

Reply
Share
1 reply
SAT12's avatar
SAT12
3hEdited

AND MORE GOOD NEWS FROM TEXAS ….. Liam Conejo Ramos and dad left the San Antonio airport this morning and are Minneapolis bound :)

Nothing short of a miraculous day in the lone star state!

Reply
Share
8 replies
144 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture