There was a special Texas state senate election (SD-9) last night to fill a vacancy in Tarrant County. That’s the third largest county in the state, the home of Ft. Worth and a longtime stronghold of GOP power. A Democrat has not represented SD-9 since 1991, and in the last election, Trump won the district by 17 points.

That run ended last night.

Democrat Taylor Rehmet, outspent 7 to 1 by his Republican opponent, who had the strong and public endorsement of Trump, trounced her by 15 points, meaning a 32 point swing in the heart of Texas toward the Dems.

A collapse in Latino support for the GOP helped fuel this flip, but you don’t get this kind of result without other major tectonic shifts across multiple demographic groups.

There is a Blue Tsunami coming in November, triggered by those shifts. I call it the “BlueTsu” and the GOP is terrified.

The Democrats also finally filled a long-vacant Congressional seat after Gov. Greg Abbott let it sit empty for as long as he could without holding a special election. Democrat Christian Menafee prevailed in a seat Democrats were certain to win, but importantly his presence on Capitol Hill will change the make-up of the House to 218R / 214D. This means that Speaker Johnson can only afford a single defection on any vote, because two would create a tie at 216 to 216 and every bill needs a majority to pass. With Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) often voting with the Democrats on key measures, the GOP House majority is about as thin as it can get.

My kids are proof positive that it's possible to be happy in America, even while I am very unhappy with America. And with each victory, protest and collective step forward, my hope for a brighter future for them grows.

