Not long after the white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel, the world learned that the 267th pontiff would be Robert Francis Prevost, known to his friends and colleagues simply as Bob. (This is by far my favorite pope fact.)

His elevation by the conclave of cardinals caught many off guard while delighting millions of American Catholics, particularly in his home city of Chicago.

As The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes observed, the selection of a new pope often arrives with strong undercurrents, especially when nations are “on the brink.” A Polish pope, John Paul II, was named in 1978, two years before the Solidarity movement there began. He went on to become a strong voice opposing dictatorship and is credited for helping end communist rule in his home country and across Eastern Europe.

America, too, feels to many on the brink, as fascism and Christian Nationalism take hold at the highest levels of our government while the Republican Party cedes all governance to a narcissistic fool. So it is hard to miss the symbolism of the election of an American pope, especially one whose values contrast so sharply with those of the American president.

Recently, in a joke many saw as deeply disrespectful, Donald Trump teased that he might like to be the next pontiff, posting a picture of himself seated on the Vatican throne in holy vestments. The choice of Prevost, who now goes by his chosen name of Pope Leo XIV—a choice made without any protest from anyone, I should add—may not have been in reaction to Trump’s trolling. But it’s not without controversy.

For starters, it appears Leo XIV is no friend to MAGA extremism. Notably, he has been an outspoken advocate for migrant rights and the working poor, signaling his era may be known for progressive resistance to ethnonationalism. The overall picture is more complex; as a cardinal, he also displayed much of the conservatism over women’s reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ issues that the Church is still widely criticized for.

Still, having an visible and respected American champion for migrants and the poor, especially at a time of mass deportations and threat of oligarchical rule, is no small matter.

The Holy feed

For the first time ever in the world’s history, the new Pope has a Twitter history. And while his wasn’t the most active of feeds—with only a handful of posts in the last year—the social media trail was enough to twist MAGA’s panties in a bunch. As popular online commentator Alex Cole, a regular on my Saturday’s Skeets and Giggles, noted,

MAGA is finding out the new pope is Pro-refugee Anti-gun violence Preaches climate action Pro-poor, not pro-profit Against nationalist hate Big on helping migrants All the things Jesus teaches And they are LIVID!!! 🤣

Chief among the reasons the left is crowing? The new pope apparently has it in for JD Vance.

Earlier this year, he shared a post from the National Catholic Reporter, with the caption: “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.” That line was from the title to that piece, in which the author had responded to Vance’s claim that Christians should prioritize loving people close to them before strangers from other countries.

By way of background, Vance had told a reporter on Fox:

“There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world. A lot of the far left has completely inverted that.”

The author, with the endorsement of the now Holy Father, responded that

the problem with this hierarchy is that it feeds the myth that some people are more deserving of our care than others. It’s a framework that makes sense in a world governed by scarcity and fear, where protection comes at the expense of others. But Jesus never speaks of love as something to be rationed. He speaks of love as abundance — a table where there is enough for everyone.

Perhaps more striking than their fundamental disagreement over the nature of love and its application in our lives is this: The cardinal, who is now the pope, went head to head with the sitting U.S. Vice President.

And as recently as April 2025, then Cardinal Prevost retweeted Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjívar-Ayala’s condemnation of the illicit deportation of a U.S. resident, questioning, “Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?”

This stance is not new for him. When Trump’s travel ban in January of 2017 turned away Syrian refugees, he made his views clear by reposting James Martin SJ, who by no small importance is the founder of the LGBTQ+ Catholic group Outreach. Martin had written, “We’re banning all Syrian refugees? The men, women and children who *most* need help? What an immoral nation we are becoming. Jesus weeps.”

What’s in a name?

There is often great significance in the selection of a new name by the pope. Here, the new pontiff chose the name Leo XIV, signaling he intended to continue the work of his predecessor of that same name, Leo XIII.

As former Pennsylvania House member Conor Lamb observed,

“Great name choice. The last Pope Leo, the 13th, was known as a pope for workers and the poor. In Rerum novarum he emphasized the rights of workers to form unions and earn good wages long before these were mainstream positions in the United States.

Religious scholars noted the significance, too. Said Natalia Imperatori-Lee, the chair of religious studies at Manhattan University, “I think a lot of us had a question mark when they elected an American, and then he selected the name Pope Leo XIV.” She explained, “It really means to me he will continue the work of Leo XIII.”

That pope, who headed the Catholic Church from 1878 to 1903, addressed workers’ rights and capitalism during the “Gilded Age,” when super wealthy industrialists exploited labor to enrich themselves. It’s an age Donald Trump likes to wax poetically over as a time of great wealth and high tariffs, but in reality it was a time of great wealth disparity and a painful and difficult era for the working poor. Leo XIII was a critic of both laissez-faire capitalism and state-centric socialism—a path Leo XIV is likely to walk as well.

The new pope spent decades of his life in Peru, where he has dual citizenship. According to Rev. John Lydon, who worked closely with him there, they were in a “very poor part of Trojillo” and “he always made a conscious decision to make sure the poor were attended to sacramentally” and that they had soup kitchens for them to provide them meals.

Because of the pope’s deep connections to Peru, the Vatican prefers to portray him not as the first American pope, but rather the second pope from the Americas.

Before his elevation to the papacy, Leo XIV was once the leader of the Augustinians, an order whose members strive to live simply and devote themselves to ministering to those in need. Per the New York Times,

He told the Vatican’s official news website last year that “the bishop is not supposed to be a little prince sitting in his kingdom, but rather called authentically to be humble, to be close to the people he serves, to walk with them, to suffer with them, and to look for ways that he can better live the gospel message in the midst of his people.”

In this sense, he is very much in the mold of his former superior, Pope Francis, who believed that humility and service was the proper function of church leadership.

These values stand in stark contrast to the symbols of wealth, materialism and greed of the current administration.

On the issues

Progressives have much to cheer when it comes to where the new pope stands, particularly given how conservative and extreme the U.S. conference of Catholic Bishops has become.

Here is a smattering of what the new pope has liked or posted online:

On gun violence, he retweeted Sen. Chris Murphy, who had blasted his colleagues in the Senate, saying their “cowardice to act cannot be whitewashed by thoughts and prayers.”

Former vice president and climate activist Al Gore praised him for urging the world “to move ‘from words to action’ on the environmental crisis facing the world.” Gore added, “His leadership as Pope will be so crucial on this vitally important issue.”

In 2015, he publicly condemned capital punishment, posting, “It’s time to end the death penalty.”

During Trump’s first term, he reposted a condemnation of the administration’s child separation policy that kept kids in cages.

And on racial justice, he was outspoken following George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police officers. He wrote, “We need to hear more from leaders in the Church, to reject racism and seek justice.”

All this progressive activism has understandably upset the MAGA right.

Woke Marxist Pope

The pope cope is real, based on the posts of some more notable right-wing leaders, influencers and pundits.

“The new pope seems to be anti-Trump and pro-open borders,” lamented Sean Davis, founder and CEO of the Federalist.

“Mr. Prevost, the new pope, was retweeting George Floyd propaganda,” Charlie Kirk warned his followers. “What will this mean for our country, that we love, to have a pope from America?”

White nationalist provocateur Laura Loomer called the new pope “anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, pro-open Borders, and a total Marxist like Pope Francis.”

Her terse response to another of his tweets summed up MAGA’s sentiments well. “WOKE MARXIST POPE” she wrote in all caps, missing only the multiple exclamation points to render it truly Trumpian.

Someone needs to make that a band name, stat.

The politics of Pope Leo XIV likely have only begun to play out, especially now that both the pope and the president are from the U.S. Traditionally, the Catholic Church has been hesitant to name an American pope precisely because the world’s most powerful person is already an American. The presidency and the papacy both in the hands of Americans would be too much concentration of power in one nation.

That’s why Cardinal George of Chicago famously declared, “Until America goes into political decline, there won’t be an American pope.”

And now here we are.