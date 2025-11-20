Lindsay Halligan at the end of an interview outside of the White House on August 20 in Washington, DC. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The James Comey case, now being prosecuted by “Interim U.S. Attorney” Lindsay Halligan, is now officially a hot mess.

I feel compelled to put her title in quotes because it’s not at all clear that her appointment by Attorney General Pam Bondi was legal to begin with. And lately, she keeps generating new eyebrow-raising or even sanctionable misconduct in the case.

But should anyone be surprised? Halligan has exactly zero experience prosecuting cases. Her primary qualifications in Trump’s eyes appear to be her bone structure and her sycophancy. Even with my own legal background, I would never presume to know how to present a criminal case to a federal grand jury in my first week on the job, let alone one of this public importance. It speaks to the utter incompetence and sheer audacity of the Trump regime that they actually thought Halligan could pull this off.

The Comey case isn’t over, but it is teetering. That could soon deliver yet another embarrassing blow for Trump—in a month of stories about embarrassing blows (no pun intended).

To understand how things went so off the rails for Halligan, we need to keep in mind a few key points:

Halligan is a political appointee with no prosecuting experience and was running out of time to indict Comey because of the statute of limitations;

Her appointment following the resignation of the former interim U.S. attorney may be null and void, meaning the cases she charged could be out as well;

The entire matter reeks of political considerations and could be tossed on grounds of vindictive prosecution;

While presenting the case to the grand jury by herself—because no one from the office would put their name on the indictment—she made gross misstatements of the law to the grand jurors;

Her sole witness apparently and improperly utilized information gleaned from attorney-client privileged matters as part of the government’s presentation; and

It appears that Halligan never actually had the grand jury vote on the final indictment, meaning it may not even exist as far as the law is concerned.

You can see even from just this summary why legal observers are shaking our collective heads and placing bets on when the whole case implodes. For completeness’s sake, and because it’s rather satisfying to call out someone who deserves everything she’s about to experience, let’s walk through these together.

I’m not a prosecutor, but I play one on Fox TV

No shade on insurance lawyers, but they aren’t prosecutors. As Judd Legum of Popular Info noted, Halligan spent years as an insurance attorney litigating cases involving “fire, water damage, vandalism, and theft.” Then she got a big break: She met Donald Trump at his golf club, and he decided (for some reason, can’t figure out why) that she should join his legal team.

Once on the team, Halligan sued CNN for calling Trump’s false election claims the “Big Lie.” She also helped defend Trump after he stole classified documents and stored them in his bathroom. In his second term, she became best known for getting Trump to go after the “woke” exhibits in the Smithsonian.

How any of this adds up to a position as the “interim U.S. Attorney” for the critical Eastern District of Virginia is anyone’s guess. In any event, it didn’t take long for Halligan to demonstrate she had no clue what she was doing, even as she scrambled to get an indictment from a grand jury before the clock ran out on the statute of limitations, set to expire just a few days after her appointment.

And about that appointment…

Before we dive into her incompetence and misconduct, we need to ask some baseline questions. The first is whether Halligan should be in this elevated position as interim U.S. Attorney at all.

Both James Comey and Letitia James have filed motions to dismiss their cases on the ground that Halligan was never properly appointed. The motions are before U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, who was brought in from outside the district. Why bring in a judge from outside to hear this? As I’ll explain below, the case involves who gets to appoint the next U.S. Attorney. Is it the Attorney General or the judges in the district? The presiding judge on the Comey case, Michael Nachmanoff, correctly concluded that a judge from inside the district couldn’t decide that question without creating a possible conflict of interest, so he brought in someone from the outside.

I should make clear that disqualification of Halligan as improperly appointed is not some Hail Mary argument. Judges across the country have been disqualifying Trumpy U.S. attorneys because they were improperly appointed by Bondi or otherwise never properly confirmed by the Senate, as required by the Constitution. And Halligan may suffer the same fate.

Here’s why in a nutshell. As Roger Parloff of Lawfare recounted, the dispute involves an interpretation of a law, Section 546, which ordinarily permits the Attorney General to temporarily fill a vacancy in a U.S. attorney post. If a 120-day period expires without the Senate confirming a permanent nominee, under paragraph (d) of Section 546, the district court for the judicial district “may” appoint a U.S. attorney to serve until the vacancy is filled.

The last U.S. attorney for EDVA stepped down days before Trump’s inauguration. The acting AG at the time submitted the name of Erik Siebert to be interim U.S. attorney under Section 546. All good.

On May 6, Trump submitted Siebert’s name to the Senate for approval as a permanent appointment. But that’s a long wait, and Siebert’s 120-day period was almost up. So on May 9, the district court decided to make Siebert the actual U.S. attorney, under Section 546(d), effective May 21. All still good.

Fast forward to September. Siebert, being a professional, had resisted attempts to charge Comey, so Trump went after him. Siebert resigned on September 19 after Trump said he wanted him “out.” Bondi then appointed Halligan after Trump posted a social media message about it addressed to “Pam.” (As you may recall, the post was supposed to be a DM to Bondi, which itself is unethical. These are very unserious people.)

So here’s the issue: After Siebert’s 120-day period expired, as Comey and James now argue in their motions to dismiss, only the district court had the power to appoint his successor. Otherwise, the law creates a crazy loophole that allows AGs to keep appointing successive “interim” U.S. attorneys who need never be confirmed by the Senate. That would remove power from the district courts to make such appointments and renders Section 546(d) meaningless. Courts don’t like it when one party’s interpretations render moot whole aspects of the law.

There’s another twist, and it’s a bad one for Bondi. She attempted to go back and “fix” the possible improper appointment of Halligan by purporting to “re-appoint” her to the position of “Special Attorney,” retroactively to Sept. 22, under a different set of statutes. Per Parloff:

She then gave Halligan, as special attorney, authority to handle all civil and criminal proceedings in the Eastern District of Virginia or, if “a court [later] conclude[d]” that that was illegal, to at least handle the Comey and James prosecutions. Bondi also wrote that, “based on [her] review” of the grand jury proceedings in the Comey and James cases, she was “ratify[ing]” all of Halligan[’s] “actions before the grand jury and her signature” on each indictment.

But Bondi got caught in a lie. As of the time of that “Special Attorney” appointment, Bondi had not received a complete copy of the grand jury proceedings, so she couldn’t have reviewed them.

Vindictive prosecution

Both James and Comey have also moved to dismiss their cases because they are the victims of selective prosecution. The case for this is also strong, when it’s normally a very hard thing to prove. It’s strong because Trump made it clear not only that he wanted his political enemies prosecuted, but that they were running out of time and he was running out of patience. In addition to his infamous post on Truth Social addressed to “Pam,” Trump went before reporters to issue threats:

“No, I just want people to act. They have to act and we want to act fast. You know, they were ruthless and vicious. I was impeached twice. I was indicted five times. It turned out to be a fake deal. And we have to act fast! One way or the other. One way or the other. They’re guilty, they’re not guilty, we have to act fast. If they’re not guilty, that’s fine. If they are guilty, or if they should be charged, they should be charged. And we have to do it now.”

At this point it’s worth remembering that the president isn’t supposed to be involved at all in charging decisions. The fact that he’s got a big swollen orange-stained thumb on the scales is both apparent and galling. From where I stand, if this isn’t evidence of selective, vindictive prosecution, I’m not sure what would ever qualify.

It went beyond mere words, too. Trump affirmatively forced Siebert out and had Halligan installed precisely so he could get around this non-prosecution decision by putting in a political loyalist who would do what Siebert refused to do.

In the James case, there was a “declination memo” that detailed why the office believed charges should not be brought. And there may have been one here in the Comey case as well. I say “may have been” because, under questioning by the court, a prosecutor, testifying as a government witness, refused to acknowledge whether there was or wasn’t a declination memo in the Comey case—after being told by his superiors not to say either way.

This seemed to particularly irk the judge, because, as David Kurtz of Talking Points Memo noted, “the existence, or lack thereof, of declination and prosecution memos would help determine whether Halligan had really exercised independent judgment.” This is especially true given how few days she had been in her position before making the decision to charge Comey.

There’s a decent chance that both Comey and James will prevail on their motions to dismiss, not only because Halligan was improperly appointed and she had no power to charge them, but because that decision was blatantly politically motivated.

That’s not what the law says, Lindsay

So what happens when an inexperienced insurance lawyer tries to present a criminal case before a federal grand jury? Predictably, you get misstatements of the law, some of which are prejudicial to the defendant.

That appears to be what took place when Halligan, speaking alone to the grand jury, stood up to make her case. A ruling on Monday revealed two instances where Halligan got the law completely backward when telling the grand jurors how they could arrive at their decision to indict. As the Washington Post reported, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick laid into her:

Halligan appeared to misrepresent the law as she sought to explain away gaps in the evidence amid tough questioning from grand jurors. At one point, Fitzpatrick said, she appeared to suggest that Comey would have to answer those questions himself and explain his innocence at trial — a mischaracterization of the government’s burden to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. At another point, Halligan appeared to improperly suggest to the panel that they did not have to rely only on the evidence before them but could indict on the assumption that the government would have what Fitzpatrick described as “more evidence — perhaps better evidence — that would be presented at trial.”

In plainer English, Halligan implied Comey was guilty until he could explain his innocence (that’s backward, Lindsay) and that the grand jurors could simply imagine stronger evidence that the government might have on Comey.

It was, in a word, astonishing. But again, it was not surprising given that Halligan has no clue what she was doing, was running out of time to indict, and received no help from any actual prosecutors in the office.

Halligan’s witness was tainted

This next bit is somewhat complicated, so I’m going to give you a condensed version.

Halligan had a single witness testify before the grand jury. He was an FBI agent who had previously worked on other Comey matters. The problem was, he was privy to information subject to attorney-client privilege in those matters. That means it was impossible for him to testify without being tainted by that prior knowledge.

Allowing that agent to testify was “highly irregular and a radical departure from past DOJ practice,” Judge Fitzpatrick noted.

So why was this so bad?

At the heart of the Comey prosecution is his close connection with Columbia law professor Daniel Richman. Prosecutors have focused on documents and communications seized years ago from Richman, who briefly served as Comey’s attorney after Comey was fired by Trump in 2017. Richman himself was investigated beginning in 2019 over whether he had shared classified information, but that probe ended without charges.

Prosecutors now claim that Comey directed Richman to act anonymously as a media source and later lied about it to Congress during a 2020 hearing. That’s the heart of the Comey case. As investigators developed a new case against Comey, they leaned heavily on material previously taken from Richman’s devices — using it as a “cornerstone” of the inquiry. Normally, prosecutors must obtain fresh warrants to examine evidence collected for unrelated past investigations. In this instance, however, the team failed to follow that required process, probably because they were so rushed for time.

As the Post noted,

Additionally, because Richman had served as an attorney for Comey during at least part of the period under review, some of the seized communications could be subject to attorney-client privilege and should have been kept from the team building the Comey case, he noted. “This cavalier attitude toward a basic tenet of the Fourth Amendment and multiple court orders left the government unchecked to rummage through all of the information seized from Mr. Richman, and apparently, in the government’s eyes, to do so again anytime they chose,” he wrote.

You can just hear the disdain in Judge Fitzpatrick’s words.

Maybe there’s not even a valid indictment

The final WTF moment came yesterday, after the government conceded something pretty wild: The jury never even saw or voted on the final indictment.

How did this happen?

Halligan’s proposed indictment had three parts.

The first accused Comey of making a false statement to Congress about whether he had ever authorized anyone at the FBI to leak information about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Comey had authorized Richman to share Comey’s personal diaries about Trump with the New York Times in 2017, but Richman was not with the FBI.

The second accused Comey of obstructing a federal proceeding. That’s an “add on” count related to the first count.

The third accused Comey of making a false statement to Congress when asked if he remembered receiving a tip that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign “was going to create a scandal regarding Trump and Russia.” Comey responded, “That doesn’t ring a bell.”

I know, weighty stuff. The grand jury came back, according to Halligan, with a decision approving the first two but rejecting the third. Importantly, that meant the grand jury had rejected the original three-count indictment. To do this right, she had to come back with the two-count indictment and have them vote on that cleanly.

Instead, she had the jury foreperson, with only one other juror in the room as a witness, sign a new indictment with the two counts.

Survey says: Blaaaaaahhhh.

Let’s give Halligan the benefit of the doubt for a moment. Let’s assume she didn’t realize that she actually needed to have the actual indictment voted on by the entire grand jury, and she couldn’t just take out the parts they didn’t approve. Whatever the reason for her error, that still means the indictment she presented to the judge, which was never voted on by the jury, isn’t actually valid. In theory, she has to go back and do it right. But the problem here is, she’s out of time. The statute of limitations has run.

It’s possible the judge winds up viewing this as a harmless or even clerical error. It’s also possible he says, “You know what? Given everything else and all your other misconduct here, I’m also going to rule that the indictment was defective and that you’re out of time to fix it. Case dismissed.”

When you add up all of the above, it sure seems like Halligan is now facing steep odds on not getting her case against Comey tossed completely. Any one of the grounds discussed would be cause enough for dismissal.

And that, I imagine, would not make her boss very happy at all.