Photo courtesy of The Independent

The Trump regime faced some big setbacks yesterday, and I’m here to rub them in. I know I just ran through five reasons to celebrate yesterday, but there are some updates and details worth mentioning, and some pretty funny things happening with our latest Fox host turned U.S. official, Jeanine Pirro.

These developments underscore that the White House is not in full control of the narrative. In fact, its hold on it seems to be slipping, and that alone is worth noting and celebrating as we head into tomorrow’s national day of “No Kings” protests.

Ready to enjoy some happiness and joy at the misfortune of others? Let’s make a Schadenfriday meal of it.

“Considerable daylight between protected speech and rebellion”

In Illinois, the Trump regime got handed an opinion yesterday that it really didn’t want to see come down. A Seventh Circuit panel kept in place Federal District Court Judge April Perry’s order barring National Guard deployments to Illinois. I discussed this yesterday, but the written ruling handed out yesterday really was a full Heinz 57 on the walls moment for the White House.

As Chris Geidner noted in his analysis of the decision,

Judges Ilana Rovner, a George H.W. Bush appointee; David Hamilton, an Obama appointee; and Amy St. Eve, a Trump appointee issued the unanimous order holding, addressing the facts, as set forth at the district court; the TRO [Temporary Restraining Order] from Perry; the appeal of that TRO; the law — 10 U.S.C. 12406 — that has been relied upon by the Trump administration in its efforts to federalize the National Guard in California, Oregon, and Illinois; and the application of the law to those facts, as known at this time.

In other words, the whole legal enchilada.

Legal observers noted especially the panel’s language directly undercutting Head Ghoul Stephen Miller’s strategy for urban escalation. Miller is deliberately amping up pain and even violence from ICE in order to provoke civil protests, hoping to then use growing protests as justification for sending in federal troops to stop a “rebellion.” The panel got ahead of this by slamming the basic premise behind the Title 10 deployment: that there was a “rebellion” underway in the first place that necessitated troops being called in.

This passage from the ruling should be required reading for civil rights lawyers, officers of the court, politicians, activists, and any ICE agents able to read above an eighth grade level:

A protest does not become a rebellion merely because the protestors advocate for myriad legal or policy changes, are well organized, call for significant changes to the structure of the U.S. government, use civil disobedience as a form of protest, or exercise their Second Amendment right to carry firearms as the law currently allows. Nor does a protest become a rebellion merely because of sporadic and isolated incidents of unlawful activity or even violence committed by rogue participants in the protest. Such conduct exceeds the scope of the First Amendment, of course, and law enforcement has apprehended the perpetrators accordingly. But because rebellions at least use deliberate, organized violence to resist governmental authority, the problematic incidents in this record clearly fall within the considerable daylight between protected speech and rebellion.

Bottom line: If every protest could be called a “rebellion” simply because the government says so, there would be no First Amendment right to protest. Federal troops could come put it down, even in the absence of any “organized violence to resist government authority.”

Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem are no doubt furious at this ruling, as is Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan, except he can’t show his face in public because of that awkward paper bag full of $50K thing. The White House will appeal this ruling to SCOTUS, and six radicals will need to decide whether we still have a free right to peaceful protest in the U.S. For the moment, however, we still do. And we will exercise it everywhere tomorrow.

Peacing out

There’s a military shake-up underway that puts a bit more egg on Pete Hegseth’s very eggable face. Admiral Alvin Holsey, the head of the U.S. military’s Southern Command, which is now conducting military operations in the waters outside Venezuela, announced yesterday that he’s stepping down.

No reason was given for Admiral Holsey’s departure, which comes after just one year in the job. But many couldn’t help notice the timing. His resignation lands amidst continued strikes on civilian vessels that the Trump White House claims are smuggling drugs to the United States, even though our shores are a thousand or so miles away. One strike yesterday reportedly killed fishermen from Trinidad and Tobago.

It also comes amidst reports that the U.S. is preparing to conduct covert operations against the Maduro regime in Venezuela in order to topple it, though the “covert” part already seems blown by widespread reporting.

Admiral Holsey is the highest ranking Black leader remaining in the U.S. military, so it may be that Hegseth wanted him out anyway. But by stepping down, Admiral Holsey could be drawing an important line. After all, the attacks on civilian vessels are very likely illegal, under both international and U.S. law, despite recent lame efforts by the White House to provide legal justification for them. And military officers are not supposed to follow illegal orders. Doing so is no defense against later criminal prosecution; we learned that during the Nuremberg trials.

We’ll have to see who steps up to take Holsey’s spot, and whether they share any misgivings about the extrajudicial actions of our military in the region. But Admiral Holsey’s resignation has now put everyone in the chain of command on notice that a significant question mark now hovers over all of their actions there.

Two more make four

Two more top universities—the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Southern California—joined MIT and Brown in rejecting the White House’s “compact” to exchange academic independence for access to federal grants. That makes four of nine so far that have given Trump the finger. Per reporting by the New York Times,

Penn’s president, J. Larry Jameson, informed the university community in a message on Thursday that he had notified Linda McMahon, the education secretary, of Penn’s decision not to sign the agreement. The announcement followed pushback, from both members of Penn’s faculty and state elected officials. Two of the officials went so far as to propose legislation opposing the deal.

“At Penn, we are committed to merit-based achievement and accountability,” Jameson noted.

That rejection was followed soon after by one from USC’s interim president, Beong-Soo Kim, who wrote, “We are concerned that even though the compact would be voluntary, tying research benefits to it would, over time, undermine the same values of free inquiry and academic excellence that the compact seeks to promote.”

In other words, “Your stupid compact is self-defeating.”

I’ve been going through Donald Trump’s social media feed (lucky me) and he has said nothing about these rejections yet. Or perhaps he’s realizing that it’s hard to bully and control the universities when they stand up to him in lockstep defiance.

Maybe our institutions have finally learned their lesson about the limits of bullies and authoritarians in the face of mass resistance, as portrayed in the movie A Bug’s Life.

Three times and still not the charm

In Washington D.C., U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro can’t seem to win. And that actually is pretty darn funny.

As Trump’s hand-picked U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Pirro famously failed three times to obtain a felony grand jury indictment of activist Sidney Reid in connection with her activities during a July 22nd immigration enforcement protest.

Pirro apparently couldn’t indict the proverbial ham sandwich (nor even the guy who threw an actual sandwich at federal officers). So after three strikes, she attempted a misdemeanor charge against Reid for allegedly assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

The hope no doubt was to show that the U.S. Attorney’s office means business and will prosecute anyone for the slightest infraction against federal agents. But this backfired. Pirro forced a jury to sit through a full three-day trial, but the panel deliberated just two hours before acquitting Reid.

Time to open another box of wine, Jeanine!

Happy Schadenfriday—

Jay