The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Change Champion
17h

Sadly the maga cult will likely never believe they were fooled and a good chink of them are racists, misogynistic, white "Christian" nationalists who will support this regime bc it supports their hateful behaviors

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9 replies by Jay Kuo and others
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Lady Emsworth
16h

Trump and his cronies may have lied through their teeth, emasculated the press and used it as a propaganda arm - but gas prices don't lie. Strike one. And when the demand to know WHY - they're told it's the war trump promised not to start. Strike two. And the Epstein files enquiry is still rolling along - strike three.

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