Photo courtesy of Civil Eats

I’m writing for The Big Picture today about a group we haven’t heard much from in a while.

Every time we see RFK Jr. in our feeds, we are reminded how wacky and dangerous he is. What we hear less about is the status of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement he brought to the table to help elect Trump. And things aren’t looking so great.

On Monday, MAHA protesters rallied outside the Supreme Court. This time, they were there protesting the very administration they helped elect. MAHA was supposed to be the crown jewel of the Trump coalition: suburban moms, wellness voters, and people who believed RFK Jr. would take on Big Pharma and clean up the food supply.

Fifteen months in, he’s done the opposite. He endorsed a Trump order expanding glyphosate production, the same pesticide he once sued Monsanto over. He praised a pro-vaccine CDC director that his base despised. And he shouted at senators that Medicaid cuts affecting millions of working families weren’t actually happening.

The MAHA-MAGA marriage is falling apart.

What could this mean for November’s all-important midterms? Find out more in my piece, out later this afternoon. It will arrive in your inboxes if you’re a subscriber to The Big Picture, a companion substack to this one that I write for once a week. If you’re not yet a subscriber, it’s a great time to sign up. It’s free to read my column there, but we appreciate our voluntary paid supporters who make our work possible!

Yes! Sign Me Up for The Big Picture!

I’ll be back here tomorrow with my regular installment of The Status Kuo.

Jay