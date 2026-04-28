The Status Kuo

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Linda Donahue's avatar
Linda Donahue
10h

There is an old saying hat I am reminded of today. You can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear. That describes the whole of Trump's cabinet.

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Dee Dee Neil's avatar
Dee Dee Neil
10h

Well if not . . . not too concerned about health! Of course any mother who backed trump, and thought a lawyer with a brain worm was going to make anyone healthy let alone a country - probs isn’t a candidate for mother of the year! Just sayin . . .

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