The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
3h

Excellent work, Jay. And I had the chance to visit Alcatraz as a visitor—if the idiots want to make it a prison again you’re right about Inmate #1. Fingers crossed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Maria K.'s avatar
Maria K.
3h

You know who knows what's in the Constitution? Immigrants. I think anyone running for public office should have to take the same civics test we do AND sit through a 2-3-hour "are you a terrorist" interview.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
83 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture