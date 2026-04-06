Photo courtesy of NBC News

“Here is a four-star general who is actively working to get equipment and people into theater — to protect U.S. forces — and you fire him? In the middle of a war?” That was an unnamed U.S. defense official reacting to the news that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had just fired Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George.

A second official, also speaking anonymously, was even more succinct: “It’s insane.”

George, the Army’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a decorated combat veteran of the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan, was informed by phone during a meeting that he had been fired. He had been confirmed by the Senate 96 to 1, and still had more than a year left in his term. No reason was given.

On that same day, Hegseth also fired Gen. David Hodne, who commanded the Army’s new battlefield modernization unit, and Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., the Army’s chief of chaplains.

Three generals. One day. Zero explanations. With a war raging, the U.S. public is entitled to understand what drove this decision, particularly whether Hegseth is prioritizing politics over mission.

So what actually happened?

Following Gen. George’s firing, the Pentagon offered little beyond platitudes for his “decades of service.” But reporting from the New York Times, NBC News and CNN has helped fill in the picture.

Weeks before his firing, Hegseth had moved to block four Army officers from a promotion list of roughly 29 candidates selected to advance to brigadier general. The four officers Hegseth singled out for removal were—surprise, surprise—two Black men and two women. Nearly everyone else on the list was a white man.

Gen. George pushed back on the move to block these racial minorities and women from advancement. He and Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll—a Trump appointee, not a Biden holdover—refused to go along, citing the officers’ exemplary service records.

The general then did what any reasonable person would do: request a meeting to discuss Hegseth’s refusal to promote these four officers. Hegseth declined to meet.

Two weeks later, George was out.

Beyond the controversy over the promotions, other factors may have been at work. Axios reported that the dismissal was also driven by “clashing personalities,” and NBC and the Times both noted Hegseth’s troubled relationship with Driscoll, with whom Gen. George was closely allied. CNN pointed out Gen. George’s prior service as a military aide to Biden’s defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, a role that Hegseth and his circle reportedly held against him.

Not one of these explanations has anything to do with George’s competence or fitness for his position, which has never been questioned. They appear tied instead to his perceived loyalties and willingness to stand up for racial minorities and women in the military.

Hegseth’s blocking of these qualified women and Black men was not an isolated incident. Nine U.S. officials confirmed that he had blocked or delayed promotions for more than a dozen Black and female officers across all four military branches. Hegseth’s own chief of staff, Ricky Buria, objected to the appointment of Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant to lead the Military District of Washington on the remarkable grounds that Trump wouldn’t want to be seen publicly with a Black woman officer at events.

Why bother modernizing anyway?

Gen. David Hodne’s dismissal got less coverage than Gen. George’s but may prove equally consequential, according to military analysts.

Hodne ran the Army’s Transformation and Training Command, known as T2COM. The unit, stood up just last October, was tasked with accelerating how the Army develops and deploys new battlefield technology. It was the Army’s most forward-looking institutional investment, championed by Gen. George.

With both George and Hodne fired, T2COM’s future is now unclear. The unit’s website still displayed Hodne’s headshot the morning after his firing. But the man stepping in as acting Army chief, Gen. Christopher LaNeve, a former Hegseth aide installed as vice chief just months ago, has reportedly questioned whether the Army’s modernization push was moving “too fast and too far,” according to U.S. officials.

In short, the Army’s top officer is gone, the command meant to modernize its battlefield capabilities is leaderless, and his replacement is on record as skeptical of the whole enterprise.

So which general would Jesus fire?

Then there’s Maj. Gen. William Green Jr.— a Baptist minister, Iraq veteran and the Army’s chief of chaplains since 2023. His dismissal is, by one measure, unprecedented: In the more than 100 years since Congress created the position under the National Defense Act of 1920, no Army chief of chaplains has ever been fired.

Green became the first. And Hegseth did it the Holy Days leading up to Easter Sunday.

As with Generals George and Hodne, no reason was given for Green’s firing, but the context isn’t hard to see. Hegseth has been on a determined campaign to remake the Chaplain Corps in his own ideological image. In the weeks before the firing, he had already scrapped the Army’s 2025 Spiritual Fitness Guide. He also shrunk the military’s faith coding system from more than 200 categories to just 31 and announced that chaplains would no longer display their rank insignia but show instead only their religious symbols, because they are “first and foremost called and ordained by God.”

He also invited his pastor, Doug Wilson, a self-described Christian nationalist, to preach at the Pentagon. Wilson has argued that women should be denied the right to vote and that Christian slaveholders were “on firm scriptural ground.”

Experts on religion in the military have raised alarms. “The ideological consolidation of the military is something that we have historically not wanted,” Georgetown visiting scholar Matthew Taylor told The Hill. “We want the military to be diverse. We want the military representative of the American people.”

The Chaplain Corps historically has been built on principles of on pluralism, meaning spiritual care for service members of every faith, or even no faith at all. That’s the kind of institution Green was running, and what Hegseth is trying to dismantle. He is doing so while waging war against, and fiercely condemning, an Islamic theocracy—while insisting to U.S. troops that God’s providence is on their side.

A purge without precedent

April 2 was not an aberration. It was another chapter in a story that began on day one of the Trump regime.

Since taking office, Hegseth has fired or sidelined more than two dozen senior military leaders. The roster includes Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. C.Q. Brown Jr.; Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti; Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan; Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin; NSA and Cyber Command chief Gen. Tim Haugh; Defense Intelligence Agency director Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse; Naval Special Warfare Command chief Rear Adm. Milton Sands; NATO military committee representative Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield; and Navy chief of staff Jon Harrison, just to name a few.

As Axios noted last year,

Decades of experience have been wiped from the highest levels of the U.S. military.

MIT political scientist Caitlin Talmadge, who specializes in military operations and foreign policy, laid out the stakes plainly. “Firing senior officers for cause is one thing. Firing them repeatedly on this scale and with no explanation is unprecedented in our nation’s history.”

Last year, shortly after the firings began, five former defense secretaries, including Trump’s own first SecDef, retired Gen. Jim Mattis, sent a joint letter to Congress calling the purge “reckless” and demanding immediate hearings on the national security implications. Republican leaders on the Hill have scheduled none.

With respect to the recent firings, some Republicans on the Armed Services Committee broke with Hegseth. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) praised George’s modernization work, and Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) called him a “principled leader.”

But none of the GOP elected officials has actually done anything about the firings.

The war within the war

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, offered the sharpest theory for why all of this is happening now. In his view, the purge isn’t happening in spite of the Iran war. It’s happening because of it. Sen. Murphy argues that experienced generals are pushing back on war plans they consider unworkable, and that Hegseth is removing those who do.

If true, it explains a lot. As I’ve written about the Iran war’s deteriorating trajectory, Trump and Hegseth both predicted the conflict would wrap up quickly. It hasn’t. Casualties are mounting. U.S. fighter craft are being shot down. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed and contested. And now the 82nd Airborne is heading to the region, raising new questions about what comes next.

Into this moment, Hegseth fired the general actively managing Army logistics and installed a loyalist who has questioned the pace of modernization. He also gutted the command designed to give U.S. forces a technological edge on the battlefield.

“This doesn’t feel like a very strong, self-assured decision,” one defense official told Axios.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), a Marine veteran on the Armed Services Committee, called the broader pattern what it is: “That’s a recipe not just for a politicized military, but an authoritarian military. That’s the way militaries work in Russia and China and North Korea.”

When it was time to choose between the hot war in the Persian Gulf and the culture war at home, Hegseth chose the latter. And none of us, least of all the troops heading into theater, is safer or better for it.