The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Ferrick's avatar
George Ferrick
4h

Our country should follow Hegseth’s example and fire him and Trump.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Ballard Graham's avatar
Ballard Graham
4h

Congress must enact a law that requires Congressional approval before a Congressionally approved appointment can be fired!

Reply
Share
8 replies
93 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture