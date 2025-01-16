During her confirmation hearing yesterday, Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, tried to sound like a reasonable, law-and-order candidate. But Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee were quickly able to pull off the mask, revealing her as a MAGA extremist who will do whatever Trump asks.

On the surface, Bondi said many of the right things, and unfortunately those statements led the headlines. “Pam Bondi cast herself as an independent prosecutor who would keep politics out of the Justice Department,” read a New York Times header. During the hearing, Bondi asserted that she works “for the people,” not the president, that there will be “one tier of justice” for everyone, and that “politics will not play a part” in her Department.

That’s all fine and good, but Bondi frequently and instinctively veered into delivering MAGA talking points while trashing the Justice Department. “I will fight everyday to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice and each of its components,” she promised, before adding, “The partisanship, the weaponization, will be gone.”

The Republican senators on the Committee cheered her on, eager to cast every prior investigation into Trump as an improper political witch-hunt. As former prosecutor Barb McQuade observed,

The Pam Bondi confirmation hearing is becoming an exercise in defaming DOJ as weaponized and politicized because it charged Donald Trump with crimes. They can’t possibly believe this garbage, but the risk is that viewers will.

But it was Bondi’s non-responses to and evasions of direct questions that raised the most significant concerns, making it all too clear where her true loyalties lie.

Gosh, I really don’t know

When asked directly about some of Trump’s worst moments and most extreme statements, Bondi feigned complete ignorance rather than risk answering the question and angering her future boss. The result was a series of disingenuous non-answers.

For example, Bondi claimed with a straight face that she’d never listened to the tape where Trump said he needed to find 11,780 votes for him in Georgia. Then, when asked more broadly about her reaction when she’d heard about what Trump had done, she insisted that she would have to listen to the tape. In short, Bondi claims to have no position on the question of Trump’s criminal-sounding request to Georgia officials, even after all the news reports, hearings and indictments.

Here’s the moment where Bondi plays legal possum when asked by Sen. Dick Durban (D-IL) about Trump’s infamous Georgia elections officials call:

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) asked Bondi about one of Trump’s most inflammatory statements, but her response was again to pretend she’d never heard Trump say it and therefore couldn’t answer the question—even though familiarity with the precise statement is not a prerequisite to holding an opinion on it.

For example, there was this exchange:

Sen. Hirono: Are the felons convicted of breaking into the Capitol on January 6th ‘hostages’ or ‘patriots,’ according to Trump—as President-elect Trump has said repeatedly—do you agree with his characterization of the felons, that I referred to? Bondi: I am not familiar with that statement, Senator. Sen. Hirono: I just familiarized you with that statement. Do you agree with that statement? Bondi: I’m not familiar with it. Sen. Hirono: Okay, no answer.

Sen. Hirono also raised disturbing instances when Trump claimed that “illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation,” asking only if Bondi agreed with the statement. Rather than answering yes or no, Bondi again responded that she was “not familiar with that statement” before launching into a speech about how broken our border with Mexico is.

At another point in the hearing, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) raised the question of birthright citizenship, which Trump has vowed to end after taking office, though exactly how remains unclear. Sen. Padilla reminded Bondi that she had pledged repeatedly to uphold the law and the U.S. Constitution before asking her two related, straight-forward questions: 1) Does she believe birthright citizenship is the law of the land, and 2) will she defend it with respect to a child born in the United States, regardless of the immigration status of the child’s parents?

Bondi responded only that she would “study” birthright citizenship, offering to meet with Sen. Padilla. The exchange turned heated as Sen. Padilla wondered why the presumptive Attorney General of the U.S. still needs to “study” birthright citizenship, which is a right guaranteed in writing in the Fourteenth Amendment.

First off, I call B.S. on Bondi’s claims of ignorance. Anyone even remotely in the political world, especially within MAGA loyalists, is familiar with Trump’s statement about “illegal immigrants poisoning the blood of this country.” And every lawyer has “studied” the Fourteenth Amendment and understands birthright citizenship.

As Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) put it, “In her testimony today, Bondi showed she is either … wildly naive or knows the game and isn’t telling the truth.”

In my view, Bondi is almost certainly lying to Congress about what she knows, which itself is a crime, though of course there’s no way to actually prove, for example, which Trump statements Bondi actually was and was not familiar with. I also agree with Sen. Hirono that Bondi’s response to her question was “no answer” at all. You don’t need to have heard or be familiar with a statement to answer whether you agree with it.

(Side rant: It’s moments like these where I really wish there were a judge presiding over these Senate hearings who could order the witness to actually answer the question asked. The fact that a nominee can simply continue to evade questions and not be in some kind of contempt of Congress is frustrating in the extreme.)

Elections, enemies lists and Liz Cheney

A chief concern among Democrats is that Bondi spent the post-2020 election period spreading conspiracies and lies about a stolen election, including traveling to Pennsylvania to make unfounded claims about vote fraud.

Because Bondi is the likely new chief law enforcement officer of the nation, the public is entitled to know whether she admits, today, that her statements in 2020 were false and that President Biden won the election fair and square. Nothing could be more central to the rule of law and our democracy than the orderly transfer of power and the shared belief that America holds free and fair elections.

Despite this, Bondi refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden won, saying only that Biden is now the president. Here is the exchange, and that end of which Sen. Hirono pointedly remarks that it is “disturbing” that, on the subject of Biden’s electoral victory, Bondi “can’t give voice to that fact.”

Another highly troubling fact is that some within the incoming administration have “enemies lists” of people they would like to see prosecuted merely for their political opposition to Trump. Seeking to get her position on this matter, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) asked Bondi whether she would have hired someone into the Florida Attorney General’s Office, which she once headed, if she knew that person maintained an “enemies list.”

Bondi responded that, to cut to the chase, she believed he was talking about Kash Patel, who will likely serve under her as FBI Director. She claimed that she does not believe Patel has an enemies list, when in fact he has published just such a list in his book. Here’s a sample of names from that list:

Another political flashpoint is Trump’s pledge to go after members of the January 6 Committee such as former GOP representative Liz Cheney. On this subject, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) asked Bondi whether, as she sat there today, she knew of any factual basis to investigate Cheney.

Bondi responded, “Senator, that’s a hypothetical, and I’m not going to answer that question.”

Sen. Schiff pressed, noting that his question was not hypothetical, it was asking whether she actually knew of any basis to investigate Cheney. Bondi dodged again, saying, “Senator, no one has asked me to investigate Liz Cheney.”

That of course was not the question, and we really could have used a magistrate or judge right then to force her to respond. If you can manage to sit through this exchange without throwing something at your screen, here it is:

No daylight between her and Trump

It should come as no surprise that Bondi was evasive. As I wrote about earlier, her fealty to Trump began when, as Florida AG, she had her office drop an investigation into Trump University after a Trump charity illegally funded her reelection campaign to the tune of $25,000. Everyone already knows she was bought for a price.

In his remarks, Sen. Dick Blumenthal (D-CT) stated he was “troubled and deeply disturbed” by some of Bondi’s “responses and non-responses” that day. “You say the right things, that you’re going to be the people’s lawyer, that’s what you have to say to be here,” Blumenthal remarked. “But I believe being the people’s lawyer means you have to be able to say ‘no’ to the President of the United States. You have to speak truth to power.”

In the end, Bondi demonstrated that as Attorney General she would not have any true independence from Trump, in effect handing him the full power of the Justice Department to be used at his pleasure. And by pretending she knows nothing, has no opinions, and has somehow never heard any of the horrific things Trump has ever said, Bondi is wiping the slate clean for her new boss while hoisting a shield of willful ignorance to deflect all questions and sail through her confirmation.

Now that she’s revealed her hand, we should expect and prepare for her to rubber stamp nearly every action by Trump. Where policies and actions are plainly illegal or extra-constitutional, we should also expect her to argue that further “study” is needed, or that her office isn’t aware that bad things are actually happening. Imagine a press conference where she routinely either denies legal abuses are occurring where they clearly are, or blithely insists she is simply not aware of them, and you’ll see where this is all headed.

That is a dangerous and cynical position that our courts must recognize and put a halt to where they can. After she takes office, Bondi ultimately won’t be able to dodge questions by the courts like she did those from senators at her confirmation hearing. She ultimately will have to take a position, and in writing. And when she sides with Trump, as expected, she’ll be met with a flurry of lawsuits and pitched court battles.

We also know that the Trump White House will almost certainly overreach, especially if he tries to jail his political enemies and to eliminate constitutional guarantees such as birthright citizenship. As a “yes” person for Trump, Bondi won’t be urging caution. There will be no cooler heads to help guide the White House’s legal strategies.

Progressive groups and civil rights organizations won’t win every legal fight with Bondi. But importantly, as challengers, they will often get to pick the venue in which to take on Trump’s policies. And even this radicalized Supreme Court can only grant but a handful of appeals.

I take some comfort in the fact that Trump’s record before the courts during his first term was abysmal. His policies are even more extreme today, and they are unlikely in many cases to withstand judicial scrutiny, especially with Bondi at the helm.